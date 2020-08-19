Jeff Davanon Joins Carnosyn® Brands

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Jeff DaVanon to the CarnoSyn ® Brands team," said Gene Quast, Vice President, Global Sales, Natural Alternatives International. "As Health & Wellness Business Development Manager, Jeff will be responsible for sales and customer relationships for SR CarnoSyn ® in the wellness and healthy aging category. We believe this category is very large and underserved. With Jeff's background in the nutraceutical industry, his drive, passion and charisma make him the perfect addition to help fulfill customer needs."

"I have had the opportunity of having two incredible professional careers––one playing major league baseball and one in nutraceuticals," said Jeff DaVanon, Health & Wellness Business Development Manager, CarnoSyn® Brands. "My sports career made me acutely aware of the importance and impact of nutraceuticals on health and wellness, performance, and success. I am very excited to join CarnoSyn® Brands, which represents a premier brand in the industry."

Jeff DaVanon has more than ten years' experience in sales and the nutraceutical industry, most recently serving as a technical account manager with IMCD (formerly E.T. Horn). Jeff began his career as a professional baseball player with major league teams including the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Marketing, from San Diego State University.

Learn more about SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine at https://www.srcarnosyn.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status at up to 6.4 grams per day, enabling NAI's brand partners to provide unique offerings in various food categories. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: Increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery and greater mental focus.

SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the GRAS determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

