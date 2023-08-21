Jeff De Petro Joins Florida Based Acquirer Merchant Lynx Services as New Chief Operating Officer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant Lynx Services announces that Jeffrey De Petro will join the award-winning ISO in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer.

The announcement is exciting news for Merchant Lynx Services, which recently acquired National Credit Card Processing Group.

Jeffrey D. De Petro

De Petro stated "It has been a tremendous 18 months for my consulting firm JDC Payments Innovation. It has been a privilege to work with so many great clients during that time. As I have done throughout my career, it is now time that I offer my talents to Merchant Lynx Services and help continue their growth by taking them to the next level. Therefore, it is with great pleasure that I announce I will be joining the award-winning Executive Team of Merchant Lynx Services, taking the role of Chief Operating Officer. I look forward to continuing to work with this wonderful team."

Merchant Lynx Services is a family-owned Full-Service Provider ISO in the payment industry known for award winning leadership and industry superiority. Within the Florida based vast 20,000-square-foot full-service facility, they harness over 26 years of premier individualized merchant and agent services.

The synergies between the company and De Petro were apparent throughout the working relationship when De Petro oversaw the ISO program as Chief Administrative Officer and EVP at Esquire Bank, the sponsoring bank of Merchant Lynx Services. "Jeff's understanding of the payment industry as well as the many roles he has had from his consulting firm to his leadership role at Mastercard, will make him a fantastic addition to the executive team here Merchant Lynx Services. We expect our in-house teams to thrive under his leadership," said John Kucyk, President, and CEO.

Both parties are confident that as Chief Operating Officer De Petro will help fulfill the company plans and desire for continued growth.

