Jeff Echols Honored as a 2024 CRN Channel Chief

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the AI-native data platform company, announced that Jeff Echols has been named a 2024 CRN® Channel Chief by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The venerable annual award recognizes top IT vendors and distribution executives driving channel strategy for their companies. The accolade follows WEKA's recent recognition on the 2024 CRN Cloud 100 list as one of the 20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies for its commitment to bringing its WEKA® Data Platform software to market exclusively through the channel.

Jeff Echols, Vice President of Channel & Strategic Partnerships at WEKA, 2024 CRN Channel Chief.
Echols joined WEKA in 2022, where he serves as the company's vice president of channel and strategic partnerships, with responsibility for the company's global strategic and channel partnerships. Echols brings over two decades of enterprise software experience building top-performing teams to foster strategic relationships and joint partner success.

Supporting WEKA's commitment to channel-first, partner-led business, Echols spearheaded the 2023 launch of the company's global partner program, WEKA X, which empowers channel partners with a comprehensive toolkit of training, certifications, exclusive pricing, and incentives to streamline deal registration and optimize their profitability.

"WEKA is building a world-class channel partner ecosystem, and it's an honor to be working hand-in-hand with them to help our customers stay at the forefront of AI innovation," Echols said. "Through our partners, WEKA is committed to bringing exciting innovations to market in the coming months that give customers unparalleled choice and flexibility in how and where they manage their data, together with the speed, scale, simplicity, and sustainability that WEKA is known for."

"Hearty congratulations are in order to Jeff Echols on being named a 2024 CRN Channel Chief. His dedication to the success of WEKA's global partner ecosystem has been key in our ability to scale to meet increased customer demand for the WEKA Data Platform as enterprise AI adoption goes mainstream," said Jonathan Martin, president at WEKA. "An unprecedented wave of opportunity is forming at the intersection of cloud and AI. WEKA's AI-native data platform software delivers the future-proof solution the channel needs to capitalize on that opportunity – and help their customers thrive in the AI era."

About WEKA
WEKA is the AI-native data platform company that is setting the standard for AI infrastructure with the industry's only cloud and hardware-agnostic software solution for performance-intensive applications. The WEKA® Data Platform delivers unprecedented performance at scale. It transforms stagnant data silos into dynamic data pipelines that help enterprise AI, ML, and GPU workloads run faster and more efficiently, providing seamless data access on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA helps hundreds of the world's leading enterprises and preeminent research organizations overcome complex data challenges to reach discoveries, insights, and outcomes faster – including 11 of the Fortune 50. Learn more at www.weka.io or connect on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, and Facebook.

