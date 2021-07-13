Jeff Evanson Joins p-Chip Corp Advisory Board

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- p-Chip Corp, a company that is revolutionizing the tracking of physical products and materials with its breakthrough microtransponder technology, today announced that Jeff Evanson has joined the company's Advisory Board via an engagement with Traust IP Finance. Mr. Evanson, who previously served as Vice President of Global Investor Relations & Strategy at Tesla from 2011 to 2017, joins p-Chip Corp in its efforts to innovate its indexing solutions and secure additional funding.

Mr. Evanson's role on the advisory board is a component of a comprehensive engagement between p-Chip Corp and Traust IP Finance. Mr. Evanson is a partner at Traust IP Finance. p-Chip Corp has engaged Traust IP Finance as its exclusive agent to secure a Master License Agreement for the use of its technology platform within the automotive market segment.

"We are honored to have someone of Jeff's experience, influence, expertise and a member of the Traust IP Finance team as our advisor," stated Harry Epstein, p-Chip Corp's co-founder and CEO. "There are few executives in the automotive industry who rival his accomplishments of not only securing an unprecedented level of investment for a nascent and technically disruptive automotive OEM, but also securing the shareholder support for key acquisitions. Jeff will be a huge asset to our executive team, and we are excited to work together."

Mr. Evanson's experience and perspective will be valuable as p-Chip Corp continues to innovate its CryptoAnchor solutions. At Tesla, Mr. Evanson reported directly to Elon Musk and guided Wall Street investors into providing the company more than $3 billion in equity investments and an additional $13.5 billion in debt capital. He was instrumental in gaining 85% shareholder support for the $2.7 billion acquisition of Solar City. This funding facilitated the development and manufacturing of the successful global launch of the Model 3 that led to the company's profitability. Before joining Tesla, Mr. Evanson held key roles at RSM McGladrey, Piper Jaffray, Cherry Tree Investment Bank and Smart Express, Inc.

"I'm pleased to be a part of Traust IP Finance's engagement with p-Chip Corp at an early stage," stated Mr. Evanson. "There are major segments of the automotive industry that would greatly benefit from a secure, durable and inexpensive indexing platform. p-Chip Corp is the first to bring world-class, disruptive tracking technology to the automotive industry. By implementing the breakthrough p-Chip, global automotive companies can monitor electronics and other critical safety components, prevent counterfeiting, and mitigate the negative effect of recalls, for substantial revenue improvements. I look forward to helping the company realize the massive potential of this technology."

About p-Chip Corporation

Since 2017, p-Chip Corporation has revolutionized the tracking of physical products and materials with its breakthrough microtransponder technology. Its p-Chip, a highly durable chip as small as a grain of salt, functions like a digital anchor for physical items, delivering breakthrough visibility and index-ability at a scalable price point. From pharmaceuticals to electronics, automotive components to agricultural ingredients, companies worldwide rely on patented p-Chip tracking technology to unlock business intelligence, deepen brand loyalty, and enhance revenue. To learn more, visit www.p-chip.com

About Traust IP Finance, LLC

Traust is in the business of valuing, collateralizing and capitalizing intellectual property (IP) and general intangible assets to provide innovative growth companies non-dilutive collateral debt to finance corporate growth. The IP debt capital secured by Traust for growth companies replaces the C, D & E rounds of equity funding, significantly reducing dilution. IP debt collateral products provided by Traust may be insured or uninsured and is generally tailored to fit various investment objectives and guidelines.

