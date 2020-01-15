Jeff Fritz Joins edly as Director of Client Relations

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- edly, The ISA Marketplace, today announced it hired Jeff Fritz as Director of Client Relations. Jeff will be responsible for accelerated growth of school origination on the edly marketplace.

Jeff has a 22-year career in education finance and business development. Most recently, he was the Director of Client Relations at LendKey Technologies where he was responsible for business development and client relationships with Financial Aid offices in college & universities across the U.S. Prior to that, Jeff was Regional Sales Director for education funding with Discover, Citi and Wells Fargo.

edly CEO Chris Ricciardi commented, "We could not be more excited about the addition of Jeff to the edly team. He is a seasoned leader in the market and will greatly accelerate our growth."

edly President Chuck Trafton added, "Jeff understands the unique challenges facing American education leadership today. As merit-based investments, edly ISA programs can play a vital role in alleviating the student debt problem and increase education access and affordability for millions of Americans."

According to Fritz, "edly ISAs are a high-impact tool for schools to increase education affordability and accessibility. I look forward to helping provide this innovative option grow to reach all who can benefit from it. The edly leadership team, investor base and school clients are showing the market what's possible when individuals, education institutions and capital providers share the same interests and a commitment to success."

About edly, Inc.

edly Inc. is the ISA marketplace, connecting accredited ISA investors with ISA issuers such as colleges, skills academies and vocational schools. The company is headquartered in New York.

With one contact point, schools gain access to the entire market of ISA investors through the edly marketplace. And using edly's ISAAC calculator, schools can see how choice of terms relate to the creation of an attractive tuition funding alternative for students. Schools can easily test the funding terms each month, with certainty of funding – now and in the future, in any amount.

edly was recently highlighted as an ISA market visionary by Career Karma. Read their "State of the ISA Market Report-2019" report here

If you are an investor, please click here

If you are a school administrator, please click here

For more information, visit edly.info

SOURCE edly, Inc.

Related Links

https://edly.info

