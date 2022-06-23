Jeff Gartland Promoted to President of Hunter Warfield

Industry veteran to lead organization through next phase of revenue recovery

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resident Interface , the only comprehensive revenue recovery management solution designed for multifamily owner/operators, today announced that Jeff Gartland was named President of Hunter Warfield. His focus will be on delivering the highest professional and ethical work standards to resolve clients' receivables while providing industry-leading strategies through a sophisticated blend of technology and advanced data analytics.

A seasoned executive in the revenue recovery and multifamily industries, Gartland has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the collections industry, including healthcare, credit card, multifamily and more. He began his career with the organization in 2013 as vice president of operations and was promoted to COO a short time later. Gartland will now lead Hunter Warfield as the company enhances its processes to successfully navigate the collections industry through a post-pandemic world.

"Jeff's faculty in the revenue recovery industry is incomparable and highly valuable to our mission," said Resident Interface Founder and CEO Stephen Sobota. "The recent pandemic required our organization to shift its methods to achieve the goals required by our clients. As we emerge from the pandemic and experience ongoing changes in the economy, Hunter Warfield continues to optimize its processes to best serve clients. Jeff's knowledge, enthusiasm and industry expertise make him the perfect leader to usher Hunter Warfield into the future."

As one of four complementary Resident Interface Services – which include Resident Advocate, Resident PreCollect and Possession Partner – Hunter Warfield has more than 35 years in the industry. Hunter Warfield's expert team is rigorously trained to remain up-to-date on ever-changing regulations and utilizes multifamily's first and only technology suite to streamline the collections process for its clients.

"I've worked for numerous companies in the revenue recovery field," Gartland said. "Multifamily is different because it's an industry that contains many nuances and additional legalities throughout the process. I'm proud to grow in an organization with smart, passionate people that conduct business in a way that maintains the integrity of both the client and the end consumer."

About Resident Interface

With more than three decades of maximizing property revenues through Hunter Warfield, Resident Interface offers property owners and managers a financially transformative, end-to-end delinquency management experience. Resident Interface is a comprehensive bad debt management solution that offers a single contact, responsible for the entire process from first late payment to final debt collection. The company achieves this through technological innovation, operational transparency and respectful recovery procedures. For more information, please visit www.residentinterface.com .

SOURCE Resident Interface