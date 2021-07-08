Jeff Gary Selected as OneShare Health's New Chief Executive Officer

IRVING, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search, the OneShare Health Board of Directors has named Jeff Gary, its former Chief Growth Officer, as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. A highly experienced health care executive, Gary will lead an expanding leadership team and a growing ministry poised to become a world-class organization.

Gary previously served as OneShare's Chief Growth Officer, leading top-line revenue growth and creating beneficial go-to-market strategies to drive new business. He takes over from Interim CEO Buddy Combs, who will continue his leadership position as Chief Legal Officer/General Counsel at OneShare Health. In his new role as CEO, Gary will lead the organization as it forges ahead with new initiatives and formulates solid plans to reach even more people with OneShare's unique health care model.

Before coming to OneShare Health, Gary spent more than 25 years in the health care industry and was the founder and CEO of The JMG Group, a full-service health care consulting firm based in Austin, Texas. Throughout his career, Gary has focused on organizational assessments, change management, strategic planning, go-to-market strategies, and new business development.

Gary's impressive career highlights to date include generating over $130 million in new business revenue, increasing profitability by more than $440 million for his clients, creating organizational compensation and incentive programs, implementing successful cost containment strategies, and managing and negotiating successful strategic development relationships.

Looking to the future, Gary said, "My philosophy is quite simple: lead by example based on hard work, mutual trust, and respect. Treat others as you would like to be treated, and empower team members while guiding them through unique challenges."

He is excited about creating cohesive and successful teams at OneShare, he said, and sharing in wins and losses together — a philosophy that echoes the organization's guiding principle of Better Together.

"We will build an organization based on transparency, accountability, collaboration, consensus building, and execution," Gary said. "And together, we will celebrate wins, those that are deeply rooted in our mission of member satisfaction."

