Jeff Grills, CFA, to Lead Aegon Asset Management's Emerging Markets Debt Team

"Jeff brings extensive experience managing EMD sovereigns and corporates, in hard currency as well as blended portfolios," said Jim Schaeffer, Deputy CIO. "With more than 25 years of investment experience, combined with his experience leading successful EMD teams, we look forward to his contributions to Aegon's strategies within this growing area of our business."

Prior to joining Aegon AM, Jeff was a partner at Gramercy Funds Management and a senior portfolio manager for emerging markets strategies. He was also as a senior member of the Credit Investment Committee responsible for overseeing investments in all credit-related strategies. Before that role, Jeff was a portfolio manager and co-head of the Emerging Market Debt team at JPMorgan Asset Management. He has 26 years of industry experience and received his BS in mathematics and economics from Duke University.

"I am excited to join Aegon AM to lead an impressive, accomplished EMD team with broad knowledge across emerging markets and that is highly respected by institutional investors," said Jeff.

Aegon AM's Emerging Markets team is comprised of 11 investment professionals, including four portfolio managers and seven dedicated analysts. As of September 30, 2019, the team managed nearly $4 billion in assets across four dedicated EM strategies.

