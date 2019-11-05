Jeff Haas Mazda to Open Largest Mazda Dealership in USA
Nov 05, 2019, 11:04 ET
KATY, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Haas Mazda is thrilled to announce that its new state of the art facility located at 16711 Katy Freeway is now open. The new 60,000+ square foot dealership is Mazda's largest in the United States.
"Our goal was to build a facility focused on modern amenities and conveniences to provide our customers with an exceptional experience in sales and service. I believe we accomplished that goal and our customers will appreciate everything that our new dealership has to offer," said Jeff Haas, President of Jeff Haas Mazda. Haas continued, "Mazda has always been a frontrunner in both design and technology, and I think our new dealership is a direct representation of that mission."
The all-new Jeff Haas Mazda will now be home to one of the largest inventories of new Mazda's in the country.
