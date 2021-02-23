Jeff Immelt's HOT SEAT: On Sale Today

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On sale today, February 23, 2021, HOT SEAT: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company (HOT SEAT) is a memoir by Jeff Immelt about his tenure as the CEO of General Electric ("GE").

Not a typical business book, HOT SEAT is marked by straight talk and humility as Immelt details for the first time publicly what it was like to lead one of America's most iconic companies through one of the most tumultuous periods in business history. The book opens with Immelt's first week on the job when two airplanes powered by GE engines flew into the Twin Towers, which were insured by GE. Quickly illustrating how deeply complicated―and entwined in the fabric of America―the company was at the time, the opening pages set the tone for HOT SEAT and Immelt's next 16 years as CEO. The result is a gripping read, and raw and candid self-interrogation of Immelt's tenure, detailing his proudest moments, missteps, and the lessons he learned along the way.

HOT SEAT could not be more timely. Immelt led GE through numerous crises―from 9/11 to Enron, the global financial crisis, the Fukushima nuclear meltdown, and great business disruption brought on by rapid globalization and digitalization. As the business world continues to be rocked by stunning economic upheaval and a global pandemic, the likes of which have not been seen in more than 100 years, HOT SEAT is an urgently needed, must-read playbook on decisive leadership and how to lead with integrity in the face of uncertainty.

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft: "HOT SEAT is a must read for anyone wanting to learn about what it takes to lead through turbulent times. The real world is full of tail events, constraints and circumstances that are out of your control. In his book, Jeff is full of insights on what it takes to show up and lead and move the organization, and world around you, forward."

Jennifer Aaker, Stanford Graduate School of Business, General Atlantic Professor and Coulter Family Fellow: "For anyone who's endured failure or heartbreak in their professional life—and that means everyone—Jeff's tale, full of insight, wisdom, perseverance and heart, is an invaluable resource and a blueprint for dealing with the wonderful chaos of leadership."

Stan McChrystal, General, US Army (Retired); CEO & Founder of McChrystal Group: "An extraordinary combination of insights and candor, Jeff Immelt's HOT SEAT takes you into the office, head and heart of the man who became CEO of GE on the eve of 9/11, and then led the behemoth for sixteen fascinating, and often turbulent, years. A handbook on leadership—and life."

Ruth Porat, SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Alphabet and Google: "Jeff pulls back the curtain on his many battle scars, talks about lessons learned and gives us insight into the importance of optimism, growth and, most important, humility."

John Donahoe, CEO, Nike: "Jeff Immelt has always been one of my leadership role models. He leads with head and heart. He is an 'all-in' leader who is completely committed to his team and his customers, and he cares deeply about both. This book shows how leadership is a full contact sport and Jeff leaves everything on the field."

David Rogier, Founder and CEO, MasterClass: "Read this book. You'll be a better leader for it."

Andrew Robertson, President and CEO, BBDO Worldwide: "The metric that matters in a business leadership book is how many pages you underline things on because you know you want to remember and refer back to them. Hot Seat scored 192 for me. If you're looking for a 'How great was I?' memoir, move to the next book. If you want the real lessons of leading one of the world's most complex companies through sixteen of the world's most challenging and least predictable years, take a seat and turn to page one."

