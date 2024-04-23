Jeff Jones Joins EnableComp's Board of Directors

A leader with three decades of industry experience and an extensive professional network joins the leading specialty revenue cycle platform Enforcer 360 (E360), powered by intelligent automation.

FRANKLIN, Tenn, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EnableComp, a Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) portfolio company and a market-leader in specialty revenue cycle solutions for healthcare, has announced that Jeff Jones has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. Jones is the Founder and CEO of The JDJones Group and former Managing Director of Stockamp, A Huron Consulting Group Practice. He brings over 30 years of building and leading premier organizations in healthcare, serving US health systems, academic medical centers, health plans, and healthcare solutions organizations.

Jeff Jones - EnableComp Board of Directors

Mr. Jones started his healthcare career in 1986 at Andersen Consulting and went on to build a market-leading consulting company as partner and owner of Stockamp & Associates, a management consulting firm serving healthcare organizations. Throughout his career, Jones lead organizations through transformational times including Huron Consulting, Conifer Health Solutions, and the creation of Truveta, a leading healthcare data company. In 2018, he also founded the JDJones Group which serves companies across the healthcare ecosystem, leveraging Jeff's three decades of trusted relationships in the provider, payor, and life sciences markets.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join our board at EnableComp. His knowledge, experience, and trusted relationships will be a tremendous addition to the organization as we move into our next phase of continued growth in solving the most complex aspects of the revenue cycle journey for our clients," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of EnableComp. "As we continue to lead with E360, the most powerful provider-based workflow engine in specialty RCM, alongside our thought leadership addressing the most complex revenue cycle challenges, Jeff's expertise will be invaluable to further our vision of supporting our clients' financial health so they can deliver the highest standard of care for their patients and communities."

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, EnableComp partners with leading healthcare provider organizations to streamline and optimize their specialty revenue cycle management for maximized claim collections and optimized revenue capture for the most challenging aspects of the revenue cycle journey. With decades of expertise, best practices, and its proprietary automation technology and algorithm, E360, EnableComp leverages its one powerful, unified platform which has processed over 10 million specialty claims to help providers get paid for the work they do. EnableComp delivers increased collections, accelerated cash, and decreased denials - alleviating staffing and expertise burden. Today, the company serves more than 1,000 healthcare clients across the U.S. with more than $5 billion in total cash collections since inception.

"EnableComp is at the forefront of RCM innovation with their E360 platform, powered by intelligent automation and two decades of experience with the largest health systems. E360 is the only platform of its kind," said Jeff Jones. "As the RCM process grows increasingly complex, I am excited to work with the EnableComp Board to build upon the company's success in providing measurable financial results that further support the provider organization's mission to deliver quality care in these challenging times.

About EnableComp

EnableComp provides Specialty Revenue Cycle Management solutions for healthcare providers and health systems nationwide. With 1,000+ clients and over $5 billion in total cash collections, the company leverages decades of industry-leading expertise and proprietary algorithm and intelligent automation technology in one unified platform to provide solutions across the lifecycle for Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accidents, and Out-of-State Medicaid claims as well as denials for all payor classes. By partnering with clients to streamline and optimize the reimbursement process, EnableComp removes the burden of payment from their patients and institution and helps them improve account management, minimize denials and delays, maximize revenue and yield, and measure and track performance for ongoing success. EnableComp is also among the top one percent of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last ten years. To learn more, visit www.enablecomp.com.

