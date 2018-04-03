Jeff Keller Earns National Design-Build Certification

Keller is a civil engineer with more than 20 years' experience managing a range of complex wastewater treatment projects for industrial and municipal clients throughout the Midwest. His design-build project experience is complemented by a wide variety of conventional design, master planning and plant operations management assignments for key clients.

"Jeff has been involved in many of our most challenging assignments and his DBIA certification gives clients one more reason to take a look at what may be possible with design-build project delivery," says Ron Coker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Burns & McDonnell Water group. "Design-build project delivery is almost always the right solution for clients because it often allows us to find cost savings that beat budget estimates while meeting tight schedules."

DBIA Certification is the nation's only measurable standard of an individual's knowledge of the Design-Build Done Right™ principles vital to successful project delivery. By completing these requirements, which touch on all aspects of design-build, candidates earn the right to display "DBIA" after their names, identifying them to design-build end-users and the industry at large as experienced design-build professionals.

Keller has Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in civil engineering from Kansas State University. In addition to his DBIA certification, he is an ENVISION Sustainability Professional and a licensed professional engineer in Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more than 6,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

Contact: Roger Dick, Burns & McDonnell

816-822-3339

RDick@burnsmcd.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeff-keller-earns-national-design-build-certification-300623742.html

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

