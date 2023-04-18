Jeff Kindler and Frank D'Amelio lead Series A financing and join EntityRisk's Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EntityRisk today announced that Jeffrey B. Kindler and Frank D'Amelio have led a Series A investment in the company and have been appointed to EntityRisk's Board of Directors.

Kindler, who will serve as Executive Chairman, previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Centrexion Therapeutics and as a Senior Advisor to Blackstone and an Operating Partner at Artis Ventures. D'Amelio previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pfizer and is a member of the Board of Directors of Humana, Zoetis, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He also serves as CFO-in-residence for Deloitte's U.S. CFO Program.

"We're excited to welcome experienced and respected leaders of Jeff's and Frank's caliber as members of our Board," said EntityRisk co-founder and CEO Neal Masia. "We look forward to benefiting from their deep insights and expertise across finance, strategy, corporate development and operations as we enable new medicines to be brought to the patients who need them."

"I'm delighted to be joining EntityRisk's board," said Kindler. "It's clear to me that healthcare systems globally – and in the US – will continue to ramp up their scrutiny of the value proposition for new medical technologies. EntityRisk's tools are emerging at just the right time to help companies and patients understand that value. I look forward to working with the team as they continue to invest in cutting-edge tools allowing the biopharmaceutical sector to better address the needs of patients."

"Healthcare industry leaders, including CFOs, face increased risk when launching new drugs, ranging from challenges in drug pricing and access related to uncertainty in real-world effectiveness, utilization and value. Given its tools, healthcare experience and thought leadership, EntityRisk is well positioned to help leaders mitigate this uncertainty, assess develop and manage outcomes-based contracts and continue to propel healthcare transformation," D'Amelio said. "I am excited to join the Board of EntityRisk as the company scales up its capabilities and accelerates its leadership."

EntityRisk was founded by Dana Goldman, PhD, Darius Lakdawalla PhD, and Neal Masia, PhD — three leading health economists bringing together decades of academic and industry experience to unlock financial innovation in the way new medicines are brought to patients. The company's data-driven solutions are helping large and small organizations across the healthcare ecosystem address the full spectrum of risk considerations ranging from the uncertainty of drug pricing and access to the uncertainty in real-world effectiveness, utilization, and value. Learn more here: EntityRisk.com.

