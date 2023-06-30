Jeff LaBelle, Advisor from Sarasota, on the Impact of Recession on the Stock Market

News provided by

Jeff LaBelle

30 Jun, 2023, 08:38 ET

SARASOTA, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff LaBelle, an experienced advisor based in Sarasota, is bringing to light the potential impact of a looming recession on the stock market.

According to recent data from the Labor Department, consumer prices in April experienced a surge of 4.9% compared to the same period in the previous year. This significant increase overshadows the Federal Reserve's target of 2% for 2023. Despite an absence of an 11th consecutive rate hike, predictions from Federal Reserve officials indicate a strong possibility of two further rate increases in 2023.

LaBelle explains that inflation is a common fallout of a recession and seldom does the stock market navigate these turbulent times without impact. "The Federal Reserve typically combats inflation by raising interest rates," said LaBelle. "Unfortunately, such measures can also incite a recession. The more inflation persists, the more interest rates are hiked, making loans more expensive. This can halt expansion plans for many businesses and eventually, slow down the economy."

Why is a recession on the horizon? LaBelle highlights several critical factors, such as rampant inflation, multiple Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, stubbornly persistent inflation levels, and the increased difficulty in obtaining liquidity for manufacturers, service providers, and consumers. A drop in demand and production, often precursors to a recession, are also becoming evident in the US in 2023.

As everything in the economy is interrelated, a recession directly impacts stock market performance. "Stock prices are largely dependent on the profitability, stability, and projected growth of the companies they represent. Economic stagnation invariably leads to a decline in stock prices," elaborates LaBelle.

Historically, the US has experienced 13 officially recognized recessions since 1937. During these downturns, the stock market experienced significant declines, with the S&P 500 index exhibiting an average decline of approximately 32% during recessionary periods.

In light of the current economic climate, the consensus forecast for 2023 suggests a 15% to 20% earnings decline for the S&P 500 Index. Renowned investor Stan Druckenmiller has also forecasted a challenging financial landscape.

"While the final verdict remains uncertain," concludes LaBelle, "the signs are pointing towards a bearish market in the coming months."

About Jeff LaBelle
Jeff LaBelle is an advisor based in Sarasota, Florida, with years of experience navigating the complex world of finance. He prides himself on assisting clients to understand and navigate the intricate economic landscapes during challenging times.

Media Contact:
Jeff LaBelle
Email: [email protected]com
(941)362-0700
2033 Main St Suite 103, Sarasota, FL 34237

SOURCE Jeff LaBelle

