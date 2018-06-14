Jeff Langenbach Joins Alternate Health's Board of Directors

Mr. Langenbach has over 25 years of experience in management, finance, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. In addition to his financial expertise, Mr. Langenbach will strengthen the Board's international perspective, with his significant experience managing business activity in over 30 countries, spanning six continents.

"This is an exciting new addition to the Company's Board of Directors," says Dr. Michael Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Alternate Health. "Jeff's experience and expertise comes at a key moment for the Company, as we ramp up our operations across all our verticals."

Mr. Langenbach spent 12 years on Wall Street with DLJ, CS-First Boston, and Credit Suisse, raising debt and equity capital, advising on M&A transactions and helping form joint ventures. During this period, he helped raise over $10 billion, advised on numerous cross-border M&A assignments and participated in over 20 IPOs.

For the past 10 years, Mr. Langenbach has been part of the senior management team at Vanta Education (FKA Apollo Education Group). Mr. Langenbach led the formation of Apollo Global, an international subsidiary, which had worldwide operations in Australia, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, Germany, Mexico, the UK, India, and the United States, with revenues exceeding $500 million.

"As one of the earliest investors in Alternate Health, Jeff has been a committed and long-term supporter of the Company from day one," says Dr. Murphy. "We are confident his appointment will strengthen the Board's representation of shareholder and investor interests."

Mr. Langenbach's education includes a Master's Degree in Management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Company Updates and Insider Buying

As discussed during a recent shareholder call, Alternate Health will be releasing an update to investors within the next seven to 10 days. Dr. Murphy, Chairman and CEO, will provide insight on the Company's operations and ongoing strategy in a letter to shareholders.

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health Corp. (CSE: AHG, OTCQB: AHGIF) Alternate Health has established multiple arms-length operations within the medical cannabis industry, each of which drives consumers, data and strategic opportunities to the company's other verticals. This sophisticated cross-integration of the company's enterprises has positioned Alternate Health as one of the only cannabis companies that delivers consistent revenue and intellectual property without growing, manufacturing or distributing the cannabis plant. Through its software solutions, data analytics, and patented delivery systems, Alternate Health's goal is to be the global authority on scientific and clinical support for cannabis in regulated markets. Alternate Health is well positioned to reinvest internal operating cash flow in its platform over the long term, creating an attractive investment profile for its shareholders.

Alternate Health resides in the cannabis sector along with companies like GW Pharmaceuticals, AXIM Biotechnologies Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, and Aphria Inc. Alternate Health is differentiated from other cannabis companies by its focus on ancillary services for patients, healthcare professionals and regulatory providers rather than selling a commodity. For more information about Alternate Health Corp., visit www.alternatehealth.com.

