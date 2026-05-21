Jeff Martin Auctioneers to Conduct Absolute Fleet Realignment Auction for Reliable Crane Service in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Martin Auctioneers will conduct an unreserved strategic fleet realignment auction for Reliable Crane Services, offering approximately 160 lots of cranes, trucks, trailers, and related equipment from the company's Anaheim, California location on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 9 AM Pacific.

"We're excited to bring such a wide range of equipment to auction for buyers across the crane, construction, transportation, and heavy equipment industries," says Jeff Martin. "This unreserved auction offers a strong mix of cranes, trucks, trailers, and support equipment, giving bidders an opportunity to acquire top-quality assets across multiple categories in one auction."

By bringing a significant lineup of equipment to market, the auction creates a strong opportunity for contractors, fleet managers, crane operators, trucking companies, and equipment buyers seeking high-quality assets through a competitive auction environment.

The absolute auction will feature a broad mix of equipment, with an emphasis on cranes, support trucks, and trailers. The equipment will remain in active use leading up to the auction, reflecting Reliable Crane Service's ongoing maintenance standards and giving buyers the confidence that the assets are job-ready, operational, and maintained to meet all applicable requirements and certifications.

Among the highlighted assets are crawler cranes, all-terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, hydraulic truck cranes, and specialty lifting equipment from well-known manufacturers, including Liebherr, Grove, Link-Belt, Demag, Wolffkran, and Maeda. This auction will also include a 2003 Link-Belt HTC 8640, a sister crane to the model prominently featured in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger – offering buyers a unique opportunity to own equipment with cinematic ties.

Featured assets include a 2016 Liebherr LR 1300 crawler crane, a 2019 Grove GMK 6150L all- terrain crane, and a 2023 Peterbilt 389 tractor truck. Other notable equipment includes Link-Belt hydraulic truck and lattice boom cranes, a Demag AC30 city crane, Shuttlelift and Grove carry decks, and a Maeda MC 450C mini crane. The catalog also includes select transportation and support assets from Peterbilt and Kenworth, including truck tractors and flatbed trucks.

With approximately 160 lots available, the auction provides both scale and variety for buyers looking to expand fleet capacity, replace aging assets, or acquire job-ready equipment for upcoming projects. The offering reflects a meaningful realignment of Reliable Crane Service's fleet and gives bidders access to equipment across multiple crane classes and support categories.

Inventory has already been cataloged and is available for viewing online here. Prospective buyers are encouraged to review the catalog, inspect equipment in advance, and register early for bidding and reserve your table for the provided lunch.

Auction Details

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 9:00 AM Pacific

9:00 AM Pacific Location: Reliable Crane Service, 1210 N Tustin Ave, Anaheim, CA 92807

Reliable Crane Service, 1210 N Tustin Ave, Anaheim, CA 92807 Lots: ~160

~160 Equipment Focus: Cranes, trucks, and trailers

Cranes, trucks, and trailers Online Catalog: [View here]

About Jeff Martin Auctioneers

Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. provides professional auction services for heavy equipment, transportation, construction, agricultural, mining, crane, and related asset categories. With 14 locations across the United States and the ability to conduct auctions at its facilities, online, or at seller locations, Jeff Martin Auctioneers delivers practical auction solutions supported by experienced staff, broad marketing capabilities, and online bidding access.

Media Contact

Bryan Carr

National Sales - Crane & Heavy Transport

601.508.6207

[email protected]

SOURCE Jeff Martin Auctioneers