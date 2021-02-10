Jeff McCullough of Park Place Technologies Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief

"I am honored to be recognized in this year's CRN Channel Chiefs list representing Park Place Technologies," McCullough said. "CRN has always defined the gold standard of progressive channel leadership and, as someone who has built a career working with partners, I appreciate being recognized along with so many other talented people. Park Place has initiated our channel transformation, bringing Park Place and Curvature partner networks together in a new and powerful global channel that aims to turn partner reps into heroes in the eyes of their customers. My mission is to bring the breadth and differentiation of our portfolio to our partners and accelerate their profitable growth. By collaborating with The Channel Company, and with recognition by CRN, Park Place is better equipped to bring our transformation story to our partners."

"Park Place Technologies' Jeff McCullough has been named to the The Channel Company's 2021 list of Channel Chiefs."

As VP of global channel sales, McCullough oversees all channel relationships and developments for Park Place. He is focused on helping to strengthen current partnerships and foster new partnerships to facilitate enhanced service offerings, deeper value and richer margins. McCullough is a driven technology executive with a diverse background in sales, presales, marketing, product management, GTM development, and business management. He leads multidisciplinary teams in driving year-over-year growth and has a proven record in developing go-to-market strategies for direct sales and channel partners, analyzing and building growth plans based on shifting IT consumption from on premise to cloud, and transitioning revenue and profit pools.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments worldwide. Our network of parts to support data centers is stored regionally, locally and on-site to allow for fast parts distribution and service to drive Uptime. Park Place created a new technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Our industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity software, and our Enterprise Operations Center.

For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

