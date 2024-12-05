Jeff McLean Named CEO of ghSMART, Continuing Legacy of Leadership Excellence

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G.H. Smart & Company, LLC, the world's premier leadership advisory firm, proudly announces the appointment of Jeff McLean as Chief Executive Officer. McLean, President of ghSMART for the past three years, steps into the newly created role to lead the firm's next phase of growth and innovation.

Jeff McLean Named CEO of ghSMART

Under McLean's leadership as President, ghSMART secured 14 #1 rankings in Vault's "Best Consulting Firms to Work For" and achieved 100% client satisfaction, solidifying its reputation as the most trusted advisor to CEOs, boards, and investors worldwide. As CEO, McLean aims to further advance ghSMART's mission to help leaders build valuable companies through expertise in business and human behavior.

Founder and Chairman Geoff Smart shared his confidence in McLean's leadership: "Jeff's track record was remarkable even before joining ghSMART—Fulbright and Truman Scholar, Navy Fighter Pilot and Test Pilot, White House Fellow. As President, he surpassed our firm's goals, demonstrated unwavering dedication to our team and clients, exemplifying our credo to help leaders amplify their positive impact on the world. I am excited to see his leadership flourish as CEO. Jeff is the definition of a servant leader and embodies the values that make ghSMART extraordinary."

McLean shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter: "It is an honor to lead ghSMART as CEO. Our work profoundly impacts the world by empowering the most influential leaders to achieve extraordinary results. I am deeply inspired every day by the incredibly talented people on our team, and I'm grateful for the trust placed in me. Together, we will continue to set the standard for excellence in high-stakes leadership advisory."

This leadership elevation comes as ghSMART continues to expand its global presence and investment in digital solutions, driven by increasing demand for its advisory services. With McLean at the helm, the firm is poised to deepen its influence in shaping the future of leadership.

About ghSMART

ghSMART is the trusted advisor to CEOs, boards, and investors on leadership strategies that drive performance and transformation. Combining rigorous assessments with analytics, ghSMART supports its clients in building exceptional teams and achieving their most ambitious goals. Founded on the belief that leadership is the most powerful force for good, ghSMART remains a pioneer in leadership advisory, with a legacy of bestselling books and industry accolades. For more information, visit www.ghsmart.com.

