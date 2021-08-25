Jeff Pierce honored as "Executive Leadership Luminary" by ThinkAdvisor

"Jeff demonstrated the true spirit of a leader in the height of the pandemic," said Katie Cullen, chief strategy and innovation officer for Wipfli Financial, who nominated Pierce. "He worked tirelessly, and with great heart, to connect with our associates and bolster their confidence in a time of great disruption."

Pierce had personal conversations with roughly 100 employees, reaching every member of the Wipfli Financial team. Additional touchpoints included virtual coffee chats and monthly town halls that continue today.

Despite the challenging year, he championed new firm benefits, including expanded family leave (including paternity leave) and a shift to flexible paid time off, including mechanisms to ensure employees actually take time away.

Wipfli Financial did not reduce staff or pay as a response to the pandemic. Rather, the firm continued to grow, opening new Wipfli Financial offices in Denver, Colorado, and Boseman, Montana.

About Wipfli Financial Advisors

Wipfli Financial Advisors (Wipfli Financial) works with individuals, families and businesses to help them navigate their financial future with confidence. In collaboration with its affiliate and majority owner, Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), one of the nation's leading accounting and consulting firms, Wipfli Financial offers full-spectrum advice that integrates clients' financial, tax, insurance and investment needs into a cohesive, long-term plan.

To be eligible for ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Award, leaders must have demonstrated achievements in diversity and inclusion, thought leadership, executive leadership or dealmaking/growth. Wipfli Financial did not pay for Mr. Pierce to be considered. For the full ranking, please see ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Class of 2021. The award discussed herein is not indicative of future performance or representative of any client experience (positive or negative) with Wipfli Financial.

Wipfli Financial Advisors, LLC ("Wipfli Financial") is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); however, such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training and no inference to the contrary should be made. Wipfli Financial is a proud affiliate of Wipfli LLP, a national accounting and consulting firm. Information pertaining to Wipfli Financial's management, operations, services, fees and conflicts of interest is set forth in Wipfli Financial's current Form ADV Part 2A brochure and Form CRS, copies of which are available from Wipfli Financial upon request at no cost or at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Wipfli Financial does not provide tax, accounting or legal services.

Media inquiries:

Teresa Schmedding, Public Relations Manager

Phone: 312.341.0100

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli Financial Advisors

Related Links

http://www.wipfli.com

