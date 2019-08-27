Jeff Pulver, UCaaS Pioneer, Vonage Co-Founder and Entrepreneur, Featured as Keynote Speaker at SkySwitch's Vectors 2019, in Orlando, FL

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider, announced today that Jeff Pulver, currently the Executive Vice Chairman at Skrumble, will be featured as a keynote speaker at Vectors 2019, the annual user group conference for SkySwitch Resellers.

Vectors 2019, scheduled for October 27-30 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort , Universal Orlando , will provide resellers with hands-on-training, educational content and an introduction of new services being offered by SkySwitch.

Pulver's session, "Now Is The Best Time To Be Selling UCaaS," is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. During his session, Pulver will draw upon his experience in telecom as he discusses economic, financial and technological trends. These trends are converging to create new opportunities for businesses to enhance productivity with technology.

"The Clash was right, 'The Future is Unwritten.' We are now living in a time where communication services, which were impossible to deliver even a decade ago, can now be both envisioned and sold," said Pulver. "Today, only our imagination binds us to how and when we communicate. I am looking forward to sharing my voice with the Vectors 2019 community."

Pulver, a visionary in telecom, is best known for his entrepreneurial work with the VON Conference series, as the co-founder of Vonage and as Founder and chief executive of The Pulver Edge . His vision led to the creation of Free World Dialup, the VON Coalition , Blockchain Token Association and the Zula app.

"Jeff Pulver has been talking about layering value-added services on top of basic voice for as long as I can remember," said Eric Hernaez, Founder and President of SkySwitch. "Back then he referred to them as 'purple minutes'. Today, those services are known as UCaaS; an industry forecasted to be worth $79.3 billion by 2024. I can't think of anyone better to educate SkySwitch resellers about the immense opportunities that lie ahead of us."

SkySwitch selected Pulver to participate at Vectors 2019 based upon his forward-thinking view surrounding voice communications, regulation and technology. As a result of his past efforts communicating with global regulatory agencies, including The VON Coalition, Pulver became a telecom industry luminary who helped change how the world communicates.

To learn more about Pulver's session or Vectors 2019, visit the official conference website , and follow Vectors 2019 on social media to stay updated on the latest news, blog posts and video teasers from SkySwitch.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs.

SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

