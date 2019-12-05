Jeff Rossen Joins Hearst Television; Group Picks Up Rossen Reports Franchise

The announcement was made today by Barbara Maushard, Hearst Television senior vice president, news, and is effective immediately.

"Jeff has brought relatability and trustworthiness to his impressive array of assignments, establishing a brand as America's premier consumer reporter," Maushard said. "Jeff and Rossen Reports are a perfect fit for our efforts to bring to local viewers throughout the country stories that are impactful and relevant to their lives; Rossen Reports is an ideal complement to our growing investigative reporting initiatives, as underscored by our recent launch of a Washington-based investigative unit."

"Jeff is a unique talent with unbridled energy and creativity," added Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. "We are very excited to have Jeff as part of Hearst Television and the opportunity to grow Rossen Reports across our portfolio."

Rossen added, "Hearst Television is making a true commitment to original reporting that resonates with viewers and improves their lives. There is no better partner to expand and grow the Rossen Reports brand, to develop new programming, and to innovate. Given Hearst's wide array of platforms and its forward-thinking executives, I can't wait to build an amazing team and get going."

For over a decade with NBC News, Rossen was a key contributor to TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Dateline NBC, NBCNews.com, and the division's mobile platforms. Rossen also served as a rotating anchor for Weekend Today and MSNBC. While at NBC, he created and hosted Rossen Reports, growing the franchise into one of morning television's most popular series and a TODAY show mainstay.

Among other results, Rossen's investigations have prompted corporate action benefiting consumers -- in one case even spurring an insurance company to approve the use of a drug to treat a terminal disease afflicting a man who today credits Rossen with saving his life.

A Syracuse University alumnus, Rossen held one of his first reporting posts at that city's ABC affiliate, WSYR-TV, before moving to Detroit's FOX affiliate, WJBK-TV. Subsequently, as a reporter for WABC-TV in New York, Rossen was among the first live reporters in New York covering the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. After his successful WABC-TV tour covering local, national and global stories as a reporter and fill-in anchor, he moved to NBC in 2008.

Rossen's many honors include Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program, as part of the TODAY Show team, and for Deadline News Writing; Peabody and Edward R. Murrow Awards for coverage of 9/11; and a U.S. Department of Justice award for coverage of crime victims. His book, Rossen to the Rescue: Secrets to Avoiding Scams, Everyday Dangers, and Major Catastrophes, published by Flatiron Books in 2017, was an Amazon bestseller.

Today's news represents another key step in Hearst Television's expansion into the areas of investigation and other news-making original content. In addition to the 2018 launch of the company's Washington, DC-based national investigative unit, headed by former CBS News correspondent Mark Albert, its weekly "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien" has grown to 93% syndicated reach of U.S. TV households thanks to groundbreaking public-interest feature coverage.

