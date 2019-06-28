Jeff Rumburg of MetricNet to Facilitate ICMI's Succeeding With Metrics Workshop

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, was chosen to facilitate Succeeding with Metrics, an interactive, consultative ICMI Training Workshop. Mr. Rumburg will share his knowledge and expertise in Contact Center metrics at various locations across the United States this year. The goal of the new workshop is to empower contact center professionals to leverage metrics in their pursuit of continuous service improvement.

"The ICMI Metrics Workshop fills an obvious void in the marketplace. Too often, metrics are used for reporting purposes only. But this observational approach to metrics greatly limits their value." said Jeff Rumburg. "The true potential of contact center KPIs can only be realized when they are used diagnostically and prescriptively. By interpreting the contact center KPIs, and then acting to mitigate or eliminate negative performance gaps, progressive contact centers can realize the promise of continuous service improvement."

ICMI's Succeeding with Metrics workshop will include classroom instruction, group activities, exercises, downloadable tools, and take-aways that can be implemented immediately. Contact Center professionals that attend this cutting-edge training opportunity will learn how to use metrics holistically to achieve sustainable performance improvements in the Contact Center.

The inaugural workshop took place June 26-27, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. For those interested in attending a future workshop, there are several options, including:

All those involved in the delivery and support of contact center services, and the fundamental concepts behind contact center management, are encouraged to attend. This includes Senior Level Executives, VPs and Directors, New and Experienced Managers, as well as Team Leaders and Supervisors.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, is a featured ICMI contributor, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your customer service and support functions, please visit http://www.metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in Contact Center benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable contact center benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Contact Center benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

