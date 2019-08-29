Jeff Styers Reappointed As Chairman Of The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Styers, founder of Arrow Strategies, has been reappointed as Chairman of the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission (MUCC) formerly the Unarmed Combat Commission. Once housed within the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and successor to the Michigan Boxing Commission, the MUCC is newly formed as a type 1 commission chartered with the oversight, regulation and advocacy for professional boxing and mixed-martial arts in Michigan.

"It is exciting to continue to serve under my second administration and I look forward to working with Governor Whitmer and her team. As this commission is bi-partisan and solely focused on the health & safety of our fighters, the advocacy for both sports and presenting the public with a quality product through these combat sports, I am eager to continue the impactful changes we have already initiated," says Jeff Styers. "I feel that after several years of 'heavy-lifting', the winds of change are now at our backs and we're starting to see impactful changes for the betterment of the sports."

Prior to his business career and founding Arrow Strategies which is a $51 million-dollar talent acquisition firm, Jeff was an undefeated professional boxer and celebrated amateur boxer who also served in the United States Marine Corps.

Contact: Kelly Chidester

kellyc@arrowstrategies.com

SOURCE Arrow Strategies

Related Links

http://www.arrowstrategies.com

