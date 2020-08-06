Jeff Takac Joins CIC Coatings as VP of Sales for North America

Takac has more than 20 years' experience in the coatings and wood finishes industries including several senior leadership positions for IVM Chemicals, Valspar, and Sherwin-Williams. He most recently worked as the Managing Director for IVM Chemicals - Milesi wood Coatings subsidiary.

"Jeff brings an excellent record of leadership, results and industry experience in building highly successful teams that are focused on helping customers succeed," said Tom Huemiller President of CIC Coatings. "He recognizes our core values and will do a great job of introducing and enhancing the Centurion success story and programs, helping our North American partners and end users grow their businesses."

Takac holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing from Missouri State University and is a veteran of the US military. He currently resides in Greensboro, NC and will be relocating to the Dallas, TX area in the near future.



About CIC Coatings

Tackling the need for more sustainability and protecting our natural resources factor into every formulation we produce. The worldwide demand for cleaner, greener material and processes has put science and technology on a path toward more eco-friendly, water-based options than ever before. Because our chemists were early adopters of this initiative, CIC has emerged as a leader in environmental sensitivity and is well positioned to guide our customers through even the most stringent compliance regulations. Our commitment to responsible stewardship regarding chemicals and manufacturing is pervasive and a defining principle throughout our company. Let us work together with you to respect our planet while we work toward a better future.

