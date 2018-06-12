Jeff Tangney, Founder and CEO of Doximity Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Winner in Northern California

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs who have transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Past recipients include Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Google Inc., Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation, and Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn.

Doximity Media Contact:

Jim Rivas

jrivas@doximity.com

415-515-8780

About Doximity

Founded in 2011, Doximity connects physicians and clinicians to make them more successful and productive. It is the largest medical social network with over 70 percent of all U.S. physicians as members. The network enables medical professionals to communicate with colleagues and patients, and to share their perspectives on the latest health care trends and research. Doximity is based in San Francisco and was created by the founders of Epocrates and Rock Health. To learn more, visit www.doximity.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeff-tangney-founder-and-ceo-of-doximity-named-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2018-award-winner-in-northern-california-300665088.html

SOURCE Doximity

Related Links

http://www.doximity.com

