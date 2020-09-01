Jeff Wallace joins USAA as Chief Financial Officer

"Jeff is a great addition to USAA, bringing significant financial knowledge and leadership, industry experience and strong advocacy for developing individuals and teams," said USAA CEO Wayne Peacock.

Over his more than 30-year career, Wallace has held leadership positions with a variety of large financial institutions. He has significant experience streamlining work processes and simplifying organization strategies, as well as working with federal regulators.

Wallace also brings a long track record as a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, serving as a member of the Corporate Advisory Board for the national nonprofit Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA).

"It's a tremendous honor to join the USAA team and become a part of this incredible association," said Wallace. "Our mission is inspiring, as are the talented employees in the Chief Financial Office, and I am eager to begin working with them in serving USAA and our membership."

Wallace succeeds Laura Bishop, who announced her retirement in February 2020 after more than 19 years of service to USAA and its members.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Contact: USAA Media Relations

[email protected]

210-498-0940

USAA on Twitter: @usaa

SOURCE USAA

Related Links

http://www.usaa.com

