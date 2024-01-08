Jeff Wargin Joins Dyad as Chief Product Officer

Wargin will oversee the company's global product organization.

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyad, a leading provider of insurance software and services, announced today that Jeff Wargin has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Wargin will lead Product Management for the global Dyad organization. Wargin will report to Krista Weaver, President and COO.

Jeff Wargin, CPO, Dyad
Wargin joins Dyad with over 25 years in the P&C Insurance software market, focused on bringing innovative, future-proof products and solutions to insurers and others within the value chain. Jeff's background is in technology, but his work experience has provided him with a deep understanding of the complexities of the P&C Insurance industry.

Wargin started his career in the insurance vertical at Accenture, where he led international teams and was instrumental in the acquisition and integration of Duck Creek. He held numerous leadership posts at Duck Creek, including CPO, and focused his efforts on Policy Administration, Claims, and Digital Strategy. Throughout his years of industry experience, he's been instrumental in merger and acquisition activities and post-M&A product integration.

Dyad is in growth mode, just announcing its new brand on January 2 after an acquisition in 2023. With its expanding portfolio of software and services that include Nexsure, ALIS, PUMAA, and ACE-HUB. "I'm thrilled to be joining Dyad at such an exciting time," stated Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer, Dyad. "I look forward to working with such an established team to continue to develop Dyad's portfolio of software and services to continue to meet the needs of an ever-changing market landscape."

Industry analysts have taken note of Dyad's strategic hire. "Jeff Wargin brings decades of deep insurance industry experience to Dyad, with a strategic vision for insurance core systems and a track record of evolving the industry towards modern, data-driven platforms," Stated Jeff Goldberg, Independent Consultant, Goldberg Strategies.

About Dyad
Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions. For more information about Dyad, go to dyadtech.com.

