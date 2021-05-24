Jeff Weinberg joins Board of Advisors for Alias Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alias Intelligence, a background check and due diligence firm, announced the launch of its newly formed strategic committee of trusted advisors. This Advisory Board will include distinguished members of the business community whose focus will be to shape and guide the strategy and growth of Alias, working closely with its leadership team.

Jeff Weinberg will join the new board. Jeff is a Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Meridian Capital Group, specializing in the facilitation of New York multifamily lending transactions. Meridian Capital completes about $38 billion in loans annually and is considered one of the nation's leading commercial real estate finance, investment sales, and retail leasing advisors. He manages a team of skilled mortgage finance professionals and is actively involved on behalf of Meridian in the development of many key client and lender relationships. Additionally, Jeff serves on the board of Softworks AI, which provides intelligent automated solutions for the mortgage industry. Jeff takes his business acumen and applies it to his philanthropic involvement in many organizations, both in his community and worldwide.

"I am excited to have been asked to sit on the Board of Advisors for Alias Intelligence and support its strategic planning and execution in the marketplace," said Weinberg. "I know Adam and the banking world for many years, and I am extremely excited for those worlds to continue to collide."

"We couldn't be happier to add someone of Jeff's caliber, both from a business and personal standpoint, to our Advisory Board. This is an important milestone for us," said Adam Rudman, CEO of Alias. "We are carefully curating this board to include business leaders from several industries whose collective experience ensures Alias has the guidance it needs to grow and succeed in our market, today and in the future."

Alias Intelligence is a background investigations and due diligence firm delivering the information and insights our clients need to protect and grow their business. Alias' services include comprehensive background checks, asset searches, corporate due diligence, AI social media reporting, discrete source inquiries, and executive background checks – both in the US and overseas. These services will help our clients effectively evaluate opportunities, relationships, and risk.

For more information visit: https://aliasintelligence.com

