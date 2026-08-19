Jeff Weniger joins Corgi as Chief Investment Strategist After Nearly a Decade at WisdomTree Asset Management

Veteran macro strategist joins Corgi Invest to lead market strategy and investor education across the firm's ETF lineup.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Invest today announced that Jeff Weniger, CFA, has joined the firm as Chief Investment Strategist. In the role, Mr. Weniger will help shape product strategy and lead the firm's market commentary and investor-education efforts.

Jeff Weniger

Corgi Invest, the ETF platform of AI financial infrastructure company Corgi, currently manages approximately $944 million across 197 ETFs as of August 17, 2026. Technology-driven from inception, the platform develops thematic, leveraged, structured-buffer and fixed-income ETFs, with an emphasis on cost-efficient access to specialized market exposures. The appointment comes as the firm expands its research and education capabilities following the rapid buildout of its ETF lineup.

Mr. Weniger joins Corgi Invest from WisdomTree Asset Management, where he served as Head of Equity Strategy. He has more than 20 years of experience in investment strategy and asset allocation. Before WisdomTree, he spent more than a decade at BMO, most recently as Director, Senior Strategist in the firm's U.S. wealth management business, where he co-managed ETF model portfolios for the U.S. and Canada and served on the asset allocation committee. Mr. Weniger is a CFA® charterholder and is a frequent commentator in financial media, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and Barron's.

"Our lineup has grown rapidly, and Jeff's arrival comes at an important point as Corgi Invest enters its next phase of growth. He brings a differentiated perspective, deep market expertise, and an exceptional ability to identify opportunities across complex and evolving market environments. We believe he is one of the best in the business, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team" said Miles Braden, Portfolio Manager at Corgi Invest.

"What stood out to me is how much this team has built so rapidly. The speed they operate at is stunning, and the 197 ETFs they have brought to market speak for themselves. I am looking forward to taking Corgi Invest to the next level," said Mr. Weniger.

About Corgi

Founded in 2025, Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're building the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.corgiinvest.com

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.corgiinvest.com.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Funds are newly organized and have limited or no operating history. ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus. Statements attributed to individuals reflect their views as of the date of this release, are subject to change, and do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute. WisdomTree Asset Management is not affiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC, Corgi, or Paralel Distributors LLC, and has not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted the Funds.

Paralel Distributors LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi. Control No.: COR138

Media Contact

Erika Lee

Corgi

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi Strategies, LLC