Jeff West Joins iGov as C4ISR Solutions Architect/SME

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov Technologies, Inc. (iGov), provider of DoD tactical C4ISR systems and lifecycle support programs, announced that Mr. Jeff West joins iGov's team in Tampa, FL, as the Lead C4ISR Solutions Architect and Subject Matter Expert (SME).

"We are delighted to have Jeff join iGov," said Mr. Chuck Reiche, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development." His extensive experience in the design and development of mission critical C4ISR systems adds significant capability to our team." Mr. Charlie Phillips, Director of Capture Management, adds that "Jeff has a wealth of experience and will be leading our design efforts to deliver the cutting-edge capability our customers want and need."

Mr. West brings over 21 years of experience in designing and deploying complex, multimillion-dollar engineering projects to Federal Government customers. He has designed solutions for various customers to include the US Department of State, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. Army, and U.S. Marine Corps. His innovative solutions have consistently reduced Size, Weight and Power (SWaP), improved performance, and reduced costs.

Mr. West earned a Political Science degree from University of South Florida and holds Cisco CCDP, CCNP Routing and Switching, and CCNP Security certifications.

About iGov

iGov is an employee owned, systems integrator and Value-Added Reseller specializing in delivering mission-centric C4I solutions to its government customers. iGov deploys its people, expertise, and processes to execute full lifecycle enterprise and tactical programs in these areas: Tactical Networking, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications Systems, and CI Platform Integration. For more information, visit www.igov.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Stanton

DHS Marketing Group

dana@dhsmarketinggroup.com

Phone: 760.822.9491

SOURCE iGov

