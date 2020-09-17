Jeff Winton Associates To Expand Global Healthcare Communications Services In Collaboration With UK-Based Onyx Health

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Winton Associates, a full-service communications agency for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other life sciences industries, today announced expansion into additional global markets through a new partnership with UK-based marketing communications firm Onyx Health. The venture will solidify a joint global presence for both companies by combining Jeff Winton Associates' in-depth knowledge of the healthcare marketplace in the Americas, Japan and elsewhere in Asia with Onyx Health's similar expertise in Europe and the Middle East.

Jeff Winton Associates was cofounded by global pharmaceutical corporate communications veterans Jeff Winton and Jim Modica, now chief executive officer and chief operating officer, respectively. This announcement culminates Winton's 25-year business relationship with Karen Winterhalter, Managing Director, Onyx Health.

"Jeff Winton Associates looks forward to expanding globally alongside Onyx Health to help our clients meet communications objectives in their quest for a healthier world," said Winton. "I can attest from my long association with Karen Winterhalter that her commitment to client service is second to none. This partnership will allow us to share expertise and resources while growing our businesses together."

Jeff Winton Associates' focus includes brand and reputation development and management, corporate communications, patient advocacy and public affairs. Most of the firm's seasoned communications strategists have at least two decades of global experience, many holding in-house corporate leadership roles during their careers.

Founded in 2009, Onyx Health helps life science, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies grow their businesses. The agency is comprised of all healthcare marketing communications experts who advise on creative and commercial strategies, create engaging content, connect with the media, design and build brand reputation platforms, run medical education programs and implement digital communications plans.

"Jeff Winton is a renowned figure in corporate communications, with a wealth of global pharmaceutical industry experience. I am delighted to work with him again," said Winterhalter. "Our decades of collective work in global communications will help Onyx Health's clients enter additional markets with a trusted partner."

