Jeff Wittlich Joins Obsidian as Chief Underwriting Officer

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Group ("Obsidian"), which is focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty insurance programs, announced today the appointment of reinsurance and program insurance industry executive Jeff Wittlich as Chief Underwriting Officer.

William Jewett, Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian, commented, "Jeff Wittlich is a tremendous addition to our already strong Leadership Team. His extensive program underwriting and portfolio management experience, as well as his connectivity within the industry, are among the many things that will drive his contributions to our continued growth and profitability in the years to come."

Jewett continued, "There continues to be a great demand for proven, top talent within the industry and particularly within the program sector. Jeff's underwriting experience and acumen fit exceptionally well with our business strategy, which is based on a commitment to underwriting and operational excellence.

"I have known and supported Obsidian since their formation almost four years ago," said Jeff Wittlich, "and I am extremely impressed with what Obsidian has accomplished – consistent with their stated strategy. They have built a hybrid program carrier with top tier underwriting and operational capabilities as their foundation. I am looking forward to contributing to their continued success."

Most recently, Mr. Wittlich was Head of the Regional and National MGA practice at Swiss Re US, where he had served in various reinsurance underwriting and business development roles since 2001. He began his career as an underwriter at CNA.

Obsidian Insurance Group carries an "A-" financial strength rating from A.M. Best and is significantly invested in building its infrastructure and a team to expand its hybrid fronting business partnerships, leveraging the Obsidian team's strong technical expertise to work closely with its insurance and reinsurance partners regarding the development and implementation of programs.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company with admitted and non-admitted insurance carrier subsidiaries that issue policies underwritten by managing general agents, managing general underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations

914-834-4334

SOURCE Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc.