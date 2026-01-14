Jeff Wyler Automotive Family Acquires Midwest Auto Group and Launches The Wyler Collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family (JWAF), one of the largest privately held automotive groups in the country, today announced the acquisition of Midwest Auto Group (MAG), representing a significant milestone in the company's growth and a once in a generation opportunity that reshapes the luxury automotive retail landscape.

As part of the acquisition, the organization will be rebranded as The Wyler Collection (TWC), creating a single destination that brings together 14 premier luxury automotive brands on one campus. This approach is truly unique in America and establishes a new model for luxury automotive retail.

The acquisition brings 14 luxury automotive brands that are new to the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, including Ferrari, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, Lotus, Maserati, Volvo, Volkswagen, Audi, MINI, BMW, Jaguar, and Land Rover, significantly expanding the company's presence in the premium and ultra luxury segments.

With this acquisition, the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family and The Wyler Collection now represent a total of 35 different automotive franchises, providing customers with comprehensive sales and service solutions across every major automotive segment, from entry level transportation to the most exclusive luxury vehicles in the world.

This expanded portfolio creates a retail experience that is unmatched anywhere in the United States and allows the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family to significantly broaden its reach throughout the Dublin, Ohio, Greater Columbus, and surrounding markets. The acquisition also positions the company for long-term growth by bringing together iconic brands, operational scale, and a customer focused retail strategy under one unified platform.

With more than 50 years of automotive excellence, the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family has built its reputation on trust, long term relationships, and an uncompromising commitment to customer satisfaction. That same philosophy will now define every aspect of The Wyler Collection experience.

"This acquisition is about transformation and investment in the future," said David Wyler, CEO of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. "Midwest Auto Group is entering an exciting new chapter under new ownership, with elevated expectations, enhanced standards, and a renewed commitment to how luxury customers should be served. We are building on a strong foundation while raising the bar for the experience moving forward."

Wyler continued, "We look forward to strengthening our relationships with our current OEM partners as we grow together. I am incredibly proud of our team, who worked nonstop to successfully complete a transaction of this magnitude and navigate the complexity of coordinating with 14 OEMs. Their dedication, professionalism, and execution made this possible."

Under Jeff Wyler ownership, The Wyler Collection will undergo a comprehensive cultural and operational evolution, including enhanced customer care standards, concierge style sales and service experiences, leadership accountability, and an elevated focus on long term relationships rather than transactions.

Luxury automotive buyers today are not simply purchasing a vehicle. They are choosing who they want to do business with. The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family believes trust, professionalism, and reputation matter most, and The Wyler Collection will reflect that belief in every interaction.

"Our goal is to become the most trusted luxury automotive partner in the country," added Wyler. "This is a generational investment for our company, and it allows us to grow thoughtfully and responsibly with some of the most incredible brands in the world."

The acquisition is expected to add approximately 500 million dollars in incremental annual revenue, further strengthening the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family's position as a regional and national leader in automotive retail.

In addition to elevating the ownership experience, The Wyler Collection will expand its involvement in community partnerships, local organizations, and charitable initiatives, reinforcing the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family's longstanding commitment to leadership beyond the showroom.

"We can't wait to get started and become an active part of the community in Dublin, Ohio, and the greater Columbus markets," Wyler said.

Customers can expect visible changes immediately, with additional enhancements rolling out over the coming months as The Wyler Collection is fully integrated into the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family.

About Jeff Wyler Automotive Family

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family has served customers for more than 50 years, operating multiple dealerships across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Built on generations of trust, the organization is known for its customer-first philosophy, operational excellence, and long-term commitment to the communities it serves.

The Wyler Family Foundation contributes more than $1 million annually to the communities it serves.

