JEFF WYLER AUTOMOTIVE FAMILY CELEBRATES THEIR 50TH ANNIVERSARY

From a small Chevy dealership opened in Batavia in 1973, Wyler grows to one of the top 25 automotive groups in the United States

CINCINNATI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family celebrates 50 years in business on November 1st. Starting with a small Chevrolet dealership located in Batavia, Ohio, Jeff Wyler has expanded to 23 locations with over 40 brands, selling over 45,000 cars per year and ranked as the 24th largest dealership group by Automotive News in 2022.

Jeff Wyler's first Chevy Dealership, opened in Batavia, OH in 1973 Jeff Wyler and his family, in business for 50 years History of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family

Originally born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jeff Wyler had a humble beginning, growing up in subsidized housing, serving a stint in the US Army, and eventually opening his first dealership at age 32, Jeff Wyler Chevrolet, located in Batavia. He opened up during the Arab oil embargo with an inventory full of gas-guzzling cars, but moved forward with a strong determination to succeed.

"There was never another goal than to succeed and grow" Jeff Wyler said. "My focus was to first survive, but to continue to grow until I owned 2-3 dealerships".

Jeff Wyler was an innovator from the beginning, and one of the first dealers to embrace TV advertising. His slogan, "Cars like eggs are cheaper in the country" became the calling card of Jeff Wyler dealerships for decades to come. He also was one of the first dealers to embrace the auto mall concept, where shoppers could choose from multiple brands at one location.

Today, the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family has expanded to 23 locations, located in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, and Louisville, and employs almost 2,500 people and selling over 45,000 cars in 2022. They are internationally recognized as a leader with automotive eCommerce and continue to innovate, to include the first cryptocurrency transaction for a car in the United States, and offering the first solution to buy 100% online in the Midwest, WylerComplete.

"Our goal is simple, we look to not only grow, but to always become more consumer-facing. Putting the customer first has always been part a core value of our business" stated Jeff Wyler. "Growing to 23 locations across the last 50 years has been a reflection of the incredibly hard work of our team, which has been rewarded by the fantastic people who have done business with us. Each one of them is part of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family and is part of our success".

David Wyler, President of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family shared "As a family-owned and operated dealership, we take immense pride in our 5 decades of serving our communities. Our dealerships built their reputations and successes on the foundation of impeccable customer service We take great pride in continuing the Wyler legacy. It is an honor, and a responsibility we do not take lightly."

About Jeff Wyler Automotive Family

Jeff Wyler Automotive Family has been a part of the Cincinnati dealership market since 1973, when Jeff Wyler Chevrolet opened in Batavia, OH. Jeff Wyler was an innovator of the auto mall concept, and in the following decades the Wyler Auto Family has expanded to 23 locations, to include 4 auto malls and over 40 franchises. The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family sold over 45,000 new and used cars in 2022.

The Wyler Family Foundation contributes more than $1 million annually to the communities it serves.

