Jeff Wyler Automotive Family Completes First New Car Sale 100% Online with WylerComplete, a First in the United States

Consumers can purchase a NEW vehicle 100% online with WylerComplete in less than 15 minutes

No gimmicks. Unlike other "100% Online" solutions that are designed to generate a sales lead, WylerComplete is the first solution to allow the complete transaction online of a new car with no interaction needed.

Consumers can apply for financing, get approved online, and see contractable payments

Fraud protection with synthetic ID assessment allows for a safe and secure transaction

protection with synthetic ID assessment allows for a safe and secure transaction Digital contracting and remote eSigning to complete entire transaction

Delivery at home or at the dealership

Wyler offers support for car buyers before, during and after the sale

First US dealership to offer a fully digital buying experience for new cars

CINCINNATI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Wyler Automotive Family announced the first new car sold completely online with its WylerComplete tool. Unlike other dealers who promote "100% Online" buying solutions which are designed to generate a sales lead and a traditional dealership showroom buying experience, WylerComplete allows the complete new car purchase to be transacted 100% online.

"We have pioneered the first new car transaction completed 100% online with WylerComplete. Our shoppers can buy a new car in less than 15 minutes, with the ability to get approved for financing, place their car in a shopping cart, and purchase their car 100% online," said David Wyler, President of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. "Simply put, we are innovating for the future by always putting the consumer first. Our goal is to provide the convenience the modern-day shopper is looking for, while always providing the benefit of our highly experience sales team to assist at any point in the process before, during, and after the sale."

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family launched WylerComplete in July of 2022, allowing shoppers to buy a used vehicle 100% online. The addition of being able to shop and buy a new vehicle 100% online is a revolutionary step allowing shoppers to shop for a new car, select eligible rebates and incentives, put the vehicle into a shopping cart, and completing the transaction with remote signature.

Wyler Complete shoppers can look forward to the following benefits:

Wide selection of quality new and pre-owned vehicles

Transparent pricing

Scheduled delivery

Trusted trade-in opportunities with Kelley Blue Book® Instant Cash Offer (ICO)

Prescriptive aftermarket product and insurance offerings

Safe and secure completion and signing of deal paperwork and payments

WylerComplete leverages Cox Automotive's Ecommerce capability which guides consumers through the online car buying process with its fast and seamless platform. AI-powered shopping features and patent-pending finance automation enable buyers to see pre-qualified payments on every vehicle in inventory and shop by make, model, price, and monthly budget.

Jeff Wyler Automotive Family's new, fully online car buying experience serving the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana market can be found at wylercomplete.com.

About Jeff Wyler Automotive Family

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family operates 23 dealerships in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. In business since 1973, they rank in the top 25 of over 17,000 franchised dealerships for annual sales.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Jeff Wyler Automotive Family