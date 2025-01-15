Jeff Zupke Appointed Senior Director of Sales at Interim Diagnostic Imaging (IDI) - A Modular Devices Company

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim Diagnostic Imaging (IDI), a Modular Devices company and a leader in mobile medical imaging solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Jeff Zupke as Senior Director of Sales. With nearly two decades of experience in the mobile medical imaging industry, Jeff brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success in sales leadership and strategic growth.

Jeff Zupke, Senior Director of Sales

Jeff joined IDI in early 2024 and now assumes the leadership role of Senior Director of Sales following Lynn Behrns's retirement. Lynn played a pivotal role in leading IDI through its acquisition by Modular Devices. This strategic acquisition combined IDI's mobile MRI and CT capabilities with Modular Devices' extensive fleet of mobile cardiac cath and interventional labs, establishing one of the industry's largest fleets of mobile medical imaging solutions.

Prior to joining IDI, Jeff began his career in mobile medical imaging as a Project Manager at DMS Health Technologies in 2005. In 2007, he transitioned to an Account Executive role, which led to his appointment as Manager of the Philips ImageBridge program in 2013. By January 2015, Jeff had advanced to Vice President of the Mobile Healthcare Division at DMS Health Technologies, further solidifying his leadership in the field.

In September 2016, Jeff joined LG Medical Technologies as Regional Sales Manager. After LG Medical was acquired by the Center for Diagnostic Imaging (now Rayus Radiology), Jeff became the Executive Director of Sales for Insight Imaging. Over the years, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive results while delivering exceptional service to healthcare providers nationwide.

"Jeff's extensive experience and deep understanding of the mobile imaging industry make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Mark Koers, CEO of Modular Devices. "His ability to build strong client relationships and his strategic approach to sales will help us continue to provide innovative imaging solutions to healthcare providers across the country."

The Modular Devices team welcomes Jeff Zupke to this critical leadership role and looks forward to his contributions to the company's continued success in delivering best-in-class mobile medical imaging solutions.

About Modular Devices

Modular Devices is a leading provider of mobile imaging labs and cleanroom solutions, offering flexible and innovative products that meet the needs of healthcare providers across various industries. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Modular Devices set the standard for mobile medical imaging and cleanroom solutions.

For more information, visit ModularDevices.com/Imaging

