JeffCo County Commissioners Table Temporary Moratorium on Amazon-like Warehouses Adjacent to Residential Areas

GOLDEN, Colo., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the May 30 JeffCo County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) meeting, commissioners deliberated on a temporary moratorium concerning the establishment of Amazon-like warehouses near residential neighborhoods. However, the resolution was tabled in a 2-1 vote. The commissioners' decision came after community members expressed their appreciation for the swift review of the moratorium proposal presented a week prior.

Anne Laffoon, a steering committee member for McIntyre Neighbors United, stated, "The moratorium didn't pass, but the staff brought an idea to the table—a more narrowly focused moratorium specifically targeting Amazon-style warehouses built as in-fill adjacent to established neighborhoods. We believe in respecting the rights of property owners and encouraging compatible in-fill development. A more targeted moratorium on in-fill properties adjacent to residential areas might offer a mutually beneficial solution for all parties involved."

Laffoon said her group is especially concerned about the compatibility of an Amazon-style warehouse at 60th and McIntyre since a K-12 bus stop is also at this intersection. "A total of five daycare centers and elementary schools are along this stretch of McIntyre. If this goes through, kids waiting for the bus on McIntyre would be directly across the street from the entrance to a 500,000 sq ft heavy industrial Amazon-style trucking center," Laffoon said. "Allowing a massive industrial center with more than one thousand vehicle trips per day to be built across the street from a K–12 school bus stop and near the schools and daycare centers would be crazy."

Bobbi Ponis, a retired educator residing in McIntyre, added, "We support both property owners' rights and in-fill development that aligns with the existing environment. We are hopeful that a more narrowly focused moratorium can be resubmitted and considered."

Lynn Clemens, HOA President for Westwoods Villas, a condo community sharing a property line with the proposed Amazon-style warehouses at 5950 McIntyre, emphasized, "We firmly believe that each of these in-fill situations should be evaluated individually. We strive for the betterment of the county, both now and in the future, when it comes to industrial developments throughout the area."

Gina Hallisey, representing the Ralston Valley Coalition, which opposed the Amazon warehouse in Arvada, noted, "When developing an in-fill site, it is crucial to consider compatibility with surrounding uses. Placing heavy-use facilities like logistics distribution centers near residential areas is not compatible. However, locating them adjacent to highways or transportation hubs in a heavy industry setting can make sense. Communities should have a voice in this process, as it directly impacts their quality of life and can affect public health."

While concerns were raised about potential duplication of efforts, as the county's comprehensive plan and land use regulations are already under review and expected to be completed in 18 to 24 months, Laffoon expressed apprehension, stating, "The developer is moving forward quickly. Without a moratorium, irreversible damage could be done within the next two years."

Addressing concerns related to noise and air pollution, it was noted that the county may lack authority over certain aspects. Abel Montoya, the County Development and Transportation Director, confirmed that the current zoning regulations do not prohibit 24-hour operations in light industrial areas adjacent to residential dwellings. Moreover, the county does not currently impose height restrictions on warehouses, leading to variations in height ranging from 40 to 90 feet in distribution warehouses in other Colorado counties.

"We're submitting a more narrowly-worded moratorium that focuses only on new applications for Logistics Distribution Centers developed as in-fill within 500 feet of established residential dwellings. We will present it to the Commissioners on Tuesday," Laffoon promised.

"We want to make things better for everyone in JeffCo so no one will find themselves in our shoes – living in a neighborhood for 50 years, investing in a home, raising kids, supporting your schools and then one day waking up next door to a 24/7, 90-foot high Amazon-style warehouse. Who's next? Applewood? Lakewood? Wheat Ridge?

"We need time. Time to update the regs. Time to make the county's 2012 comprehensive plan compatibility requirements consistent with 60-year-old zoning regs. Time to give developers clear direction so they aren't confused by conflicting requirements. A temporary moratorium gives us that gift."

McIntyre Neighbors United includes 18 homeowners associations (HOAs) that have communicated on behalf of the community with the Jefferson County Commissioners, City Council of Arvada, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and several open space/conservation groups about the community-led effort to examine the impacts of this proposed project. The coalition is not anti-development; it simply wants a planning and approval process that supports sustainable and compatible development.

