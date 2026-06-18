Jeffcoat Injury and Car Accident Lawyers Give Back to South Carolina Community

Jeffcoat Gives Back programs grow as Columbia car accident law firm deepens South Carolina community ties.

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffcoat Injury and Car Accident Lawyers is continuing its deep commitment to South Carolina communities, building on the momentum of last year's "Jeffcoat Gives Back" initiatives, which included partnering with local media, non-profits, and schools. Families across South Carolina and beyond who need a car accident or personal injury lawyer can learn more about the firm's community programs at https://scinjurylawfirm.com/jeffcoat-gives-back/.

"We not only encourage our team to spend time within the community on their own, but we promote community work as a team, day in and day out," said Michael Jeffcoat, attorney. "Because we don't just talk the talk, we walk the walk."

The Columbia-based personal injury and car accident law firm distributed 1,700 backpacks filled with school supplies to students across five counties, hosted holiday gift-wrapping events for families in need, and expanded its network of community partnerships, efforts the firm is carrying forward and growing this year. In 2025, the firm partnered with the Palmetto Project and WIS News 10 to host its Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, in which staff volunteered at gift-wrapping events for families in need, and is planning for similar events later this year.

Community Partners in South Carolina

Jeffcoat Injury and Car Accident Lawyers' programs reach families across Greenville, Myrtle Beach, and the rest of the region through a growing network of local nonprofits, media partners, and community organizations. These partnerships allow the firm to direct resources where they are needed most throughout South Carolina:

Holly Hill Youth Sports

St. Matthews Library

Conway Center

Serve and Connect Orangeburg

The Corey Mitchell Foundation

Red Bank (Lexington 1)

Palmetto Project

WIS News 10

WACH Fox

Employee Philanthropic and Volunteer Programs

The firm's Volunteer Time Off program provides paid leave every quarter so employees can engage directly with local causes. The Pay It Forward initiative, in partnership with WACH Fox, spotlights everyday community heroes across South Carolina and awards one nominee a $500 prize each week.

"Pay it Forward recognizes the everyday heroes that make a difference in our community, said Mr. Jeffcoat.

Jeffcoat Injury and Car Accident Lawyers also support Walk for Life, an initiative dedicated to breast cancer research. Jeffcoat Injury and Car Accident Lawyers represent South Carolina residents seriously injured through no fault of their own. The firm handles car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, and personal injury cases throughout the state, with deep roots in Columbia, Lexington, Orangeburg, Conway, and the surrounding communities it serves.

SOURCE Jeffcoat Injury and Car Accident Lawyers