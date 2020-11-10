Jefferies & Citadel Executive Shawn Egger Joins Crypto Firm SFOX as Head of Execution Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SFOX, the leading independent crypto prime broker, providing global liquidity and best price execution from a single account, is pleased to announce the hiring of Shawn Egger as Head of Execution Services. In this role, he will be responsible for globally expanding the distribution of SFOX's execution and liquidity services and managing the firm's institutional client-facing business in digital assets for liquidity, trade execution and prime services.

Mr. Egger joins SFOX from Jefferies, where he was the Senior Vice President of FX Sales Trader and previously held the position of Head of FX Sales at Euronext, the largest stock exchange in Europe, and Head of FX Market Making Sales at Citadel, one of the world's largest alternative asset managers and market makers.

"Anyone who is anybody, irrespective if you are an individual trader or the largest investment bank in the world, we are all witnesses to one of the most disruptive movements in the 21st century," says, Shawn Egger "I am humbled to join a team that is forward-thinking and in pure growth mode for the foreseeable future. SFOX's technology is proven, proprietary & superior with regards to execution quality, which aligns with my expertise and passion for efficiency."

With the addition of Shawn Egger, SFOX plans to aggressively expand their market reach that's trusted by over 200,000 users; and includes brokerages, banks, funds and managers. SFOX today is the only U.S. crypto prime broker to provide custody, smart routing execution and advanced algorithmic orders, and offer access to the largest exchanges, banks, OTC and dark pool liquidity venues, from a single, centrally funded account.

"Shawn's collective experience over the years in the electronic FX marketplace along with his rich relationships are key to accelerating the SFOX growth over the next few years," said Daniel Kim, Head of Revenue. "Shawn has a proven track record of building businesses to maturity and credibility that is well-suited for the crypto industry. His deep expertise in global finance, execution, and strategy will help ensure SFOX delivers the products that institutional clients require."

Media Contact: [email protected]

About SFOX

Founded in 2014, SFOX is the first and leading U.S. cryptocurrency prime dealer that provides high-volume traders and institutional investors higher returns through best price execution via a global integrated order book. The platform offers a simple, reliable, and secure way to access best-priced liquidity for digital assets with advanced algorithmic order types, global market data analysis, and blockchain infrastructure support. Headquartered in the U.S., SFOX has become the trusted partner to over 200,000 traders, funds, and businesses in the crypto industry. Learn more at www.sfox.com.

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

SFOX

SOURCE SFOX