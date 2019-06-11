Jefferson College of Population Health Taps Don McDaniel as First Entrepreneur in Residence

PHILADELPHIA and BALTIMORE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jefferson College of Population Health, part of Philadelphia's Thomas Jefferson University, today announced it has named Don McDaniel as its first Entrepreneur-in-Residence. McDaniel, a longtime healthcare executive, is CEO of Canton & Company, a Baltimore-based healthcare growth and innovation firm.

Don McDaniel, CEO of Canton & Company

"This is an exciting day for our institution," said David B. Nash, MD, MBA, Founding Dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health (JCPH). "The Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) program will help to position our students and their ideas for success. It's consistent with our mission to develop leaders with a global vision and it's an excellent complement to our educational programming."

JCPH selected McDaniel as its inaugural EIR based on his unique combination of extensive healthcare experience, business successes, and a passion for education.

"Don is an incredibly accomplished entrepreneur in the business of healthcare," said Nash, "with access to an amazing network of leaders, investors, and experts. Combined with his energy and enthusiasm for innovation, he is a perfect cultural fit."

As the inaugural EIR, McDaniel will be instrumental in translating classroom learning into real-world applications, helping incubate ideas into business opportunities, and connecting students and professors with external experts and investors for additional development.

"I am so honored to be named the first EIR for JCPH," said McDaniel. "I've long been a believer in their mission to prepare leaders to improve the health of populations, whether that's through public health, health policy, research, or other innovative explorations. This is an opportunity to super-charge their entrepreneurial efforts and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

About Jefferson College of Population Health

Established in 2008, JCPH is part of Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University), a leader in interdisciplinary, professional education, and home of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce. JCPH is dedicated to exploring the policies and forces that define the health and well-being of populations. Its mission is to prepare leaders with global vision to examine the social determinants of health and to evaluate, develop and implement health policies and systems that will improve the health of populations and thereby enhance the quality of life. JCPH provides exemplary graduate academic programming in population health, public health, health policy, healthcare quality and safety, and applied health economics and outcomes research. Its educational offerings are enhanced by research, publications and continuing education and professional development offerings in these areas.

To learn more, visit www.jefferson.edu/PopulationHealth

About Canton & Company

Canton & Company is a growth and innovation services firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Guided by a dual commitment to accelerating the industry transition to a market-based health economy and creating sustainable success for its clients, Canton & Company inspires change through innovation, with particular emphasis on consumer-centric, smart health markets. We do this by fast-tracking client growth through a diversified suite of offerings that includes strategy, go-to-market, and performance services, along with innovation and venture solutions, using our powerful network of industry change-makers to connect clients with the right tools, partners, talent, and capital for sustainable success.

To learn more, visit www.cantoncompany.com.

