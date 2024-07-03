Jefferson Consulting Group Adds Laura Noce as Vice President of Human Resources

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Noce has been named Vice President of Human Resources at Jefferson Consulting Group.

"Laura is the perfect person to join our team at this juncture in our growth strategy," said Janet H. Clement, Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson Consulting Group. "Laura's strategic vision and ability to align operations to achieve short and long-term goals are exactly what we need."

Laura Noce - Jefferson Consulting Group Vice President of Human Resources

Laura is a proven subject matter expert in developing and implementing strategic HR plans and policies to support the company's mission and strategy. She has more than 25 years of human resources experience in the government contracting space. Laura holds a degree in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus. She is an active member of the national and local chapters of the Society of Human Resource Management.

"I am extremely thrilled to be a part of the Jefferson team. I am ready to bring my best to the Human Resources Department and excited for the journey ahead!" Laura Noce, Jefferson Consulting Group Human Resources Vice President.

About Jefferson

Jeﬀerson is an award-winning, minority- and woman-owned small business and a proven leader in acquisition, program management and strategic services, and human capital. Jeﬀerson has over 25 years of experience supporting more than 70 federal agency clients, helping them to address challenges and improve performance in the U.S. and overseas.

For more information about Jefferson, reach out to our team at:

Jefferson Consulting Group – Contact Us

Email Address: [email protected]

