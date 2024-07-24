Jefferson Consulting Group Appoints Kevin Houley as Vice President and Defense Portfolio Lead

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Consulting Group announces the appointment of Kevin Houley as Vice President and Defense Portfolio Lead. Kevin brings over 25 years of distinguished experience supporting National Security Initiatives for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Department of Homeland Security. Throughout his career, Kevin has exemplified exceptional leadership in managing highly technical and diverse workforces across global operations dedicated to safeguarding the nation's interests.

Kevin Houley - Jefferson Consulting Group Vice President and Defense Portfolio Lead

Prior to joining Jefferson Consulting Group, Kevin served as Senior Director for Teradata's Public Sector and held various leadership roles at Northrop Grumman/TASC, where he managed complex, global classified programs and led successful business acquisition initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Houley to lead delivery and growth in the defense sector," said Martin Mackes, Chief Delivery Officer of Jefferson Consulting Group. "His extensive experience and proven leadership in critical government initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our current contracts and expand our presence in DoD and Intel agencies. Kevin's commitment to excellence and his ability to forge strong partnerships align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional results to our clients."

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from Vanderbilt University, an MBA from George Washington University, and a Graduate Certificate in Intelligence Analysis from the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy.

"I am honored and excited to join Jefferson Consulting Group, a fast-growing, dynamic company. Jefferson is widely respected across our industry for its technical acumen and unwavering customer focus. I look forward to contributing to our mission-critical work in support of our customers' missions of consequence." Kevin Houley, Jefferson Consulting Group Vice President and Defense Portfolio Lead.

About Jefferson

Jefferson Consulting Group is an award-winning professional services firm dedicated to helping government and industry solve problems and deliver results. Jefferson has over 25 years of experience supporting more than 70 federal agency clients, helping them to address challenges and improve performance in the U.S. and overseas.

For more information about Jefferson, reach out to our team at:

Jefferson Consulting Group – Contact Us

Email Address: [email protected]

SOURCE Jefferson Consulting Group