Jefferson Consulting Group's Portfolio Leads, Karen O'Brien, Eric Bolstad, and Michelle Straughn Promoted to Senior Vice President

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Consulting Group announces the promotion of Karen O'Brien to SVP of Emerging Accounts (EA) Portfolio, Eric Bolstad to SVP of USAID Portfolio, and Michelle Straughn to SVP of Infrastructure and Natural Resources (INR) Portfolio.

Jefferson Senior Vice Presidents: Karen O'Brien, Eric Bolstad, and Michelle Straughn

Karen O'Brien, a 19-year veteran of Jefferson, has been a beacon of leadership and innovation throughout her career. Having embarked on her journey from the Army JAG Corps, Karen's trajectory has been marked by remarkable achievements, including managing the Government Contracts Program Publications at George Washington Law School. In her latest role as VP of the EA Portfolio, Karen expanded with numerous new customers and double-digit growth. Her steadfast dedication and leadership have contributed to Jefferson's success.

Eric Bolstad, having 10 years with Jefferson and over 30 years supporting USAID, has been instrumental in expanding Jefferson's footprint within the agency, recently winning contracts with the Africa Bureau, Bureau for Resilience, Environment, and Food Security, Office of Gender Equality & Women's Empowerment, and the USAID Ghana. His extensive background with USAID contributed to cementing Jefferson as a leader in Institutional Support for USAID. Eric's leadership exemplifies Jefferson's unwavering commitment to excellence.

Michelle Straughn has brought a wealth of experience from higher education and management consulting. In her 4 years at Jefferson, Michelle spearheaded the formation of the INR portfolio, driving growth, customer expansion, and capability development. The portfolio has expanded presence in the Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Michelle's foresight and dedication have been instrumental in advancing Jefferson's delivery growth and service diversity.

"I'm excited for the next chapter with these talented leaders," said Martin Mackes, Chief Delivery Officer, "their contributions to growth and customer expansion has been extraordinary."

"Their unwavering commitment to customer service and to excellence embody the core values of Jefferson, and their contributions will continue to drive success in the years to come," said Janet Clement, Chief Executive Officer.

About Jefferson: Jeﬀerson is an award-winning, minority- and woman-owned small business and a proven leader in acquisition, program management and strategic services, and human capital. Jeﬀerson has more than 25 years of experience supporting more than 60 federal agency clients, helping them to address challenges and improve performance in the U.S. and overseas.

For more information about Jefferson, reach out to our team at:

Jefferson Consulting Group – Contact Us

Email Address: [email protected]

SOURCE Jefferson Consulting Group