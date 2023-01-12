Jefferson County to Use Eleos Health's Augmented Intelligence to Give Therapists More Time to Serve Those With Mental Illness

Eleos will help Jefferson County Human Services therapists reduce their administrative work while increasing insights into patient needs

Eleos' CareOps Automation works in tandem with Jefferson County's EHR system to help clinicians take improved therapy session notes with more powerful observations

Therapists can be inundated with documentation and compliance needs, which limits time they can spend with those who face severe and persistent mental illness

BOSTON and JEFFERSON, Wis., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health , the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, and Jefferson County Human Services today announced a partnership where Eleos Health's augmented intelligence will reduce time spent on administrative tasks and documentation, opening up availability for more face-to-face communication with Jefferson County's patients. Eleos will be used alongside the Jefferson County Human Services electronic health records (EHR) system, providing valuable insights and documentation assistance for therapists. Jefferson is the first county in Wisconsin to adopt Eleos into its therapists' workflows.

Jefferson County has experienced an increase of people in the community battling mental health and substance abuse problems. Many of these issues worsened during the pandemic, which created isolated environments lacking support for people who were already suffering. For example, a significant number of Jefferson County's youth is dealing with anxiety, while others in the community struggle with thoughts of suicide. County clinicians, faced with more acuity and patient volume than ever before, need tools that increase efficiency so that they can help as many people in the area as possible.

Eleos will reduce the time Jefferson County therapists spend on documentation and administrative work. Ensuring proper documentation, session notes, and compliance can eat up time therapists would rather use to see patients. Notes written by hand during and after each session can take up to 15 minutes to complete. With therapists handling approximately 40 sessions per week, documentation quickly adds up to 20% of the workday, on average. To complete this documentation and administrative work, therapists must extend their workdays after hours to ensure caseloads are managed. Funded by a grant through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Eleos can help Jefferson County Human Services therapists spend over 30% less time drafting documentation. That time is given back to patients via meaningful support.

"After seeing the PTSD my friends in the military suffered, I co-founded Eleos Health to help give therapists more support in treating people in need. Teaming up with Jefferson County continues this mission while aligning with our values," said Alon Joffe, CEO and Co-Founder, Eleos Health. "With Jefferson County Human Services, we have a partner making a real difference in the community. The ability to open up availability for more personal interactions is hugely meaningful to our team."

Eleos' proprietary voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology accurately identifies evidence-based techniques and interprets the meaning of behavioral health conversations, providing therapists with objective feedback that can be used to identify recurring themes, issues, and needs with patients. Using these tools, Jefferson County Human Services therapists are now better equipped to identify ongoing challenges in patient sessions, including anxiety and suicidal thoughts. That means they can quickly implement the best practices for their clients, improving the overall mental health of the community.

"At Jefferson County Human Services, we pride ourselves on the detailed notes we take. With Eleos, our progress notes are improving in quality and accuracy, so now we're better capturing the benefits of the interventions we're providing," said Holly Pagel, Behavioral Health Division Manager, Jefferson County Human Services. "Eleos allows our therapists to do what they love — serve the community with impactful mental health care — by cutting down on time spent on writing and administrative work."

Jefferson County Human Services provides in-person and virtual therapy sessions to children and adults in the community experiencing mental health and substance abuse issues. Its treatments include in-home therapy, phone coaching, group therapy, consultation, and more. The Human Services department runs an outpatient clinic, community support program, and comprehensive community services program staffed by 50 therapists utilizing both Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) techniques. The team helps people address mental health challenges including anxiety, relapse prevention, depression, suicidal ideation, and more.

About Eleos Health

Founded in 2020, Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations, Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers are setting a new standard for care.

