Jefferson Dental and The Dallas Mavericks Announce New Partnership

Both Jefferson Dental and The Dallas Mavericks have a long-standing tradition of serving their communities and this partnership will allow them to continue enhancing the lives of DFW residents. The Dallas Mavericks and Jefferson Dental kicked off their partnership on Monday, August 19 th with a back-to-school pep rally at Billy Earl Dade Middle School. Special guests at the pep rally included Mavericks players JJ Barea and Justin Jackson, Mavs emcee Chris Arnold, CEO Cynt Marshall, and Mavs Man. All students in attendance received a Mavs Fit Kit, including Jefferson Dental oral health items.

"I'm so excited about the new partnership with Jefferson Dental, The Official Dentist of the Dallas Mavericks. We kicked off our partnership in fine fashion during a recent Dallas ISD back-to-school pep rally, where we gave out Mavs FIT gear and free dental kits for students. It's wonderful to have a partnership that shares our community-focused agenda and the desire to reach out to Mavs fans of all walks of life, backgrounds, and cultures," says Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall.

"We are thrilled to be The Official Dentist of the Dallas Mavericks. Through this partnership, we will work alongside the Dallas Mavericks team to drive exciting initiatives in the DFW communities, such as the back-to-school pep rally. This is just the beginning of a long-standing relationship between Jefferson Dental and the Dallas Mavericks," says Adam Arnette, CMO Jefferson Dental Care.

Jefferson Dental Care, founded in 1967, is committed to providing the most compassionate, highest comfort, and best quality dental and orthodontic care to the diverse communities we serve. We offer the lowest price guaranteed, convenient hours, and multiple neighborhood locations because we know a healthy smile, leads to a healthy lifestyle.

