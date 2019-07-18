Jefferson Dental Opens Second Location in Garland

GARLAND, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Dental is bringing more smiles to DFW and opening a brand new, state-of-the-art office located at 5826 Broadway Blvd. In celebration of the 70th clinic opening, Jefferson Dental will host a free, carnival-themed celebration event for the public from 4-6pm on Saturday, July 20!

The grand opening event will feature free dental screenings, clinic tours, giveaways and one lucky attendee will win $500 toward their next dental treatment.

DJ Layla "La Nena" Guerroro from 94.1 FM Que Buena will be hosting the event and giving out a variety of prizes throughout the day. The event will also feature free food truck refreshments, carnival-themed games for kids, face painting, a water slide and more!

"Patients can expect exceptional service, convenient hours and the most affordable prices guaranteed with our price-match guarantee policy," says Adam Arnette, CMO Jefferson Dental Clinics.

The Garland office will serve patients with a full-service menu of general, cosmetic and specialty dentistry services to patients of all ages. The office will be open Monday through Saturday, and features convenient morning, afternoon, evening and weekend appointment times. For more information about hours of operation, services and to schedule an appointment, visit www.jeffersondentalclinics.com or call 844-2-SMILES.

Jefferson Dental Care, founded in 1967, is committed to providing the highest-quality, affordable dental and orthodontic care to the diverse communities we serve. We offer the lowest price guaranteed, convenient hours, and neighborhood locations.

SOURCE Jefferson Dental Care

