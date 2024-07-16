Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties Ranked Among the Nation's Best According to U.S. News & World Report

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals was nationally ranked in seven of 14 specialties, and MossRehab (Jefferson Moss Magee Rehabilitation) was ranked in the top 10 for Rehabilitation.

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. News & World Report released its 2024-2025 annual Best Hospitals rankings and recognized Jefferson Health among the best in the United States. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals was recognized as second in the nation for Ophthalmology (Wills Eye Hospital), and MossRehab, now Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation, ranked 8th in the country for Rehabilitation.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals ranked 2nd in Pennsylvania (up from #3 in 2023) and remains 2nd in the Philadelphia metro area. Jefferson Abington Hospital ranked 7th in the Philadelphia region (up from #8 in 2023) and 13th in Pennsylvania (up from #17 in 2023). Jefferson Health New Jersey ranked 8th in New Jersey and 12th in the Philadelphia region (up from #15 in 2023).

"These results speak to Jefferson's unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality, culturally competent, and compassionate healthcare. Our commitment to uncompromising care reaches far beyond the walls of individual hospitals; it is the heartbeat of our entire healthcare system. Celebrating our achievements in the latest rankings is just one measure of Jefferson's success. Our focus transcends these rankings, prioritizing quality, innovation, research, and operational rigor," said Baligh Yehia, MD, MPP, MSc, President of Jefferson Health. I express our deepest gratitude to the Jefferson clinicians and support staff for their tireless efforts and heartfelt dedication are crucial to our mission of transforming healthcare and improving lives in our region and beyond."

U.S. News & World Report ranked the following Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals specialties among the nation's best:

In the medical specialties, Geriatrics, Cardiology, Heart and Vascular Surgery, Cancer, and Diabetes & Endocrinology ranked as High Performing.

In addition to specialty rankings, U.S. News & World Report rates hospitals for procedures and conditions. Below are some highlights of the 2024-2025 ranking:

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair improved to High Performing from average in the Heart and Vascular group. Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion) improved from average in the Orthopedics group.

High Performing in the following procedures/conditions: Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Attack, Congestive Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Hip Fracture, Colon Cancer Surgery, Gynecological Cancer Surgery, Lung Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Pneumonia, Stroke, Diabetes, and Kidney Failure.

Jefferson Abington Hospital

High Performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Colon Cancer Surgery, Lung Cancer Surgery, Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Pneumonia, Stroke, Diabetes and Kidney Failure.

Jefferson Health New Jersey (Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital)

High Performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Pneumonia, and Kidney Failure.

Jefferson Health Northeast (Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital)

High Performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure, Knee Replacement, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Pneumonia.

Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital

High Performing in the following procedures/conditions: Congestive Heart Failure and Kidney Failure.

Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

High Performing in the following procedures/conditions: Knee Replacement and Hip Replacement.

Best Regional Hospital Awards for Equitable Access

Jefferson Health's three New Jersey Hospitals – based in Cherry Hill, Stratford and Washington Township – have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for their success in caring for patients in historically underserved communities. The inaugural "Best Regional Hospital Awards for Equitable Access" honors community hospitals' dedication to equitable access. Jefferson's NJ hospitals have formal programs in place to address health disparities, including providing language access for those with limited English proficiency and services for community members with health-related social needs.

U.S. News & World Report's analysis of all current Best Regional Hospitals in the U.S. identified 53 hospitals in 26 states achieving excellent outcomes among disadvantaged communities. These hospitals are recognized for providing certain vulnerable populations with substantial access to high-quality care.

About Jefferson

Nationally ranked, Jefferson, which is principally located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care and higher education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 42,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University , home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Nursing, and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200+ undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,300 students. Jefferson Health , nationally ranked as one of the top healthcare systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia area, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 17 hospitals and more than 160 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans is a not-for-profit managed health care organization providing a broad range of health coverage options in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 35 years.

