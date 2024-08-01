Jefferson, Lehigh Valley Health Network Complete Combination

Now a top 15 not-for-profit health system in the U.S., combined organization will increase access to care, clinical research and health plan offerings in Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA and LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jefferson and Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) announced the close of the transaction making them one health system. The combination creates a leading integrated academic health care delivery system, alongside a national doctoral research university and an expanded not-for-profit health plan.

The system is now among the top 15 not-for-profit health systems in the U.S. with 32 hospitals and more than 700 sites. Post this Jefferson and Lehigh Valley Health Network campuses

The system is now among the top 15 not-for-profit health systems in the U.S. with 32 hospitals and more than 700 sites of care, which will increase patient access to high-quality and affordable care, clinical research and health plan offerings while addressing health inequities for urban and rural communities in Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey.

"We are delighted to bring these two incredible organizations together as we look ahead at all the good we will do for the communities we're privileged to serve," said Joseph G. Cacchione, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Jefferson. "This milestone is even more significant as Jefferson celebrates its bicentennial, marking our longstanding commitment to improving lives through education, health care and discovery. As we create our third century, this is a historic moment for our 65,000 colleagues as it marks a new chapter in access, innovation, equity, and opportunity for patients, students and health plan members. We have many more milestones ahead as we share knowledge and integrate our operations."

"As health care continues to rapidly evolve, two leading health care organizations are forging ahead to build a bright future for health care in our communities," said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, now serving as Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of the Jefferson enterprise with oversight of the legacy Lehigh Valley Health Network, reporting to Dr. Cacchione. "Our combination will enhance access and elevate service by bringing more specialists, locations, expertise, research and education to the patients and communities we serve."

With the transaction complete, LVHN is now proudly part of Jefferson Health. Cacchione will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Jefferson enterprise. He is joined on the leadership team by Baligh R. Yehia, MD, who will serve as President of the legacy Jefferson Health and Executive Vice President/Chief Transformation Officer of the Jefferson enterprise. The newly integrated Board of Trustees and leadership team is comprised of members from both systems.

"The combination of our two world-class health care institutions will allow us to set the course for care in the region by launching new clinical programs, advancing health equity and building healthier communities," said Dr. Yehia. "Jefferson Health and Lehigh Valley Health Network will work together to recruit and retain the best and brightest clinicians, offering them opportunities to advance their careers while providing exceptional care and exemplifying our unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

The combined organization will focus on integrating clinical care, operations, and brand identity to create a regional system that delivers the highest quality care to those it serves. Moving forward, patients will have seamless access to a broader network of specialists who will collaborate and innovate to bring groundbreaking technology and treatments close to home, as both legacy organizations have done for a combined 325 years. Ultimately, patients will benefit from continuous research that translates to groundbreaking clinical trials, improving treatment outcomes.

At the same time, the expanded organization will offer current and future clinicians new educational and development opportunities across its larger service areas and will leverage its position as a world-class medical institution to recruit the best and brightest clinicians. Also, as part of the integration, the region LVHN serves will soon have access to Jefferson Health Plans, an expanded, affordable health plan option that will help vulnerable populations receive care to live well and stay out of the hospital.

The combined Jefferson-LVHN organization is committed to ensuring the patients and communities it serves continue to have access to exceptional care from their clinicians throughout the integration process and beyond. Patients will continue to see their physicians and care teams as they have been and will receive updates on additional offerings as available.

Jefferson and LVHN announced in December 2023 that they had signed a letter of intent to combine and reached a definitive agreement earlier this year.

About Jefferson

Nationally ranked, Jefferson, which is principally located in the greater Philadelphia region, Lehigh Valley and Northeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care and higher education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 65,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Nursing, and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200+ undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,300 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top 15 not-for-profit health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 32 hospitals and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans is a not-for-profit managed health care organization providing a broad range of health coverage options in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 35 years.

SOURCE Jefferson