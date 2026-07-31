Jefferson Place Achieves Full Lease-Up, Reflecting Strong Demand for Luxury Rental Living in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Properties proudly announces that Jefferson Place, its luxury apartment community in the Lake Hopatcong section of Jefferson Township, has achieved full Phase I lease-up, marking a significant milestone for the development and reflecting the strong demand for high-quality rental housing in Morris County.

The community's successful Phase I lease-up follows its grand opening and reflects the exceptional market response to Jefferson Place's thoughtfully designed residences, premier location, and upscale amenities. Developed as a joint venture between Diversified Properties and Gottesman Real Estate Partners, the community is managed and leased by Diversified Properties. Jefferson Place offers a modern living experience tailored to today's renters seeking comfort, convenience, and connectivity.

"Achieving full occupancy for Phase I is an exciting milestone and a reflection of the tremendous effort that went into bringing this community to life, and the demand for high-quality rentals in Jefferson," said Nicholas Minoia, Managing Member of Diversified Properties. "From planning and design through construction and leasing, our goal was to create an exceptional living experience that residents would be proud to call home. We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm the community has shown and for the confidence our residents have placed in us."

Located at 9 Hellers Lane, the community features spacious apartment homes with contemporary finishes and a variety of resort-inspired amenities. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor gathering spaces, private garages, on-site storage units, and professionally maintained grounds. The community also offers convenient access to Route 15, shopping and dining, Lake Hopatcong, Morris County parks, golf courses, and regional transportation.

The successful lease-up reflects the continued demand for professionally managed luxury rental communities throughout Morris County and northern New Jersey. It also represents another milestone in Diversified Properties' ongoing commitment to creating thoughtfully designed residential communities that meet the evolving needs of today's renters.

With Phase I fully leased, Phase II is now under construction and includes new floor plans, expanded amenities, and covered parking.

About Diversified Properties

Diversified Properties is a New Jersey-based real estate development and management company specializing in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality residential and commercial properties. Through its integrated approach, the company creates long-term value by developing exceptional residential and commercial properties throughout the region.

About Gottesman Real Estate Partners

Gottesman Real Estate Partners is an affiliate of Edison Investment Advisors, a family office established in 1998 by the late Harold Gottesman, co-founder of Edison ParkFast and Manhattan Mini-Storage. The firm's portfolio contains over 2 million square feet of class A office and retail space across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and North Carolina. Jefferson Place is Gottesman's first multifamily investment.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Diversified Properties LLC