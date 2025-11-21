Diversified Properties Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Real Estate Development

MONTVILLE, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Properties proudly marks its 25th anniversary, commemorating a landmark achievement in the northeastern US real estate development arena. Founded by Nick Minoia in 2000, the company has experienced tremendous growth and earned the respect of its peers, leaders, professionals, and partners. With a collective 100 years of expertise among its executive team, the company has consistently set high standards in both residential and commercial development.

For the past quarter of a century, Diversified Properties has been a market leader and innovator in the commercial/residential real estate sector. With a strong track record of successful residential and commercial projects along with robust relationships with industry professionals and community leaders, the company is poised for continued success.

Diversified Properties' success lies in its talented executive team and knowledgeable staff, who specialize in acquisitions, design, land use, construction, and property management. Their agile and scalable operational structure, vision and execution has been instrumental in driving the company's achievements to date.

Looking ahead, Diversified Properties remains committed to responsible and strategic development. The company is focused on expanding its northeast portfolio and enhancing investor returns, underscoring its dedication to sustained growth and value enhancement.

About Diversified Properties:**

Diversified Properties is a leading real estate development company specializing in residential and commercial projects in the northeastern United States. With a focus on quality and community engagement, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry for over 25 years.

From its humble beginnings in a small office in Summit, NJ to its recently acquired corporate headquarters in Montville, NJ, Diversified continues to expand its portfolio of multifamily, flex industrial and self-storage properties.

From infill urban redevelopment projects to large master planned communities, zoning challenges to environmental cleanups, Diversified continues to set the pace for innovative, groundbreaking creative development.

Having been named in NJBIZ's 2022 Real Estate Power 50 list, ROI-NJ's 2022 Real Estate Influencer's list and NJBIZ's 2023 ICON Honors list, Nick Minoia and Diversified Properties are well positioned to take on the challenges of the next 25 years and beyond. With the capital support of New Jersey's top Family Offices and the outstanding banking relationships, Diversified has a pipeline of several large scale multifamily and flex industrial projects.

An outstanding team of IREM certified property managers, inhouse construction management services and experienced land use professionals, Diversified has developed a reputation for innovation, professionalism, and responsiveness and as such earns the respect from its peers, partners, and professionals.

